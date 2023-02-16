Difference between revisions of "Raymond Uchena"
Revision as of 07:38, 16 February 2023
|Raymond Uchena
|Born
|Raymond Uchena
June 7, 1990
|Occupation
Raymond Uchena is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Golden Eagles Football Club. He is a former player for Harare City Football Club.
Raymond was born on 07 June 1990.
He joined Golden Eagles in November 2021 ahead of their maiden Division One campaign.[1]
Raymond joined the club alongside Chris Semakweri, Munyaradzi Diya, Lloyd Majarira and centreback Dominic Mukandi.
- ↑ “Forgotten” Winger Chris Samakwere Joins Golden Eagles, Pindula News, Published: 25 November 2021, Retrieved: 16 February 2023