'''Raymond Uchena''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Golden Eagles Football Club. He is a former player for [[Harare City Football Club]].
  
'''Raymond Uchena''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 07-Jun-90. He is a former player for [[Harare City Football Club]] as a midfielder.
+
Raymond was born on 07 June 1990.
 +
 
 +
He joined Golden Eagles in November 2021 ahead of their maiden Division One campaign.<ref name="Pindula News">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/11/25/forgotten-winger-chris-samakwere-joins-golden-eagles/ “Forgotten” Winger Chris Samakwere Joins Golden Eagles], ''Pindula News'', Published: 25 November 2021, Retrieved: 16 February 2023</ref>
 +
 
 +
Raymond joined the club alongside [[Chris Semakweri]], [[Munyaradzi Diya]], [[Lloyd Majarira]] and centreback [[Dominic Mukandi]].
  
 
Revision as of 07:38, 16 February 2023

Raymond Uchena
Raymond Uchena.jpg
BornRaymond Uchena
(1990-06-07) June 7, 1990 (age 32)
Occupation
  • Footballer

Raymond Uchena is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Golden Eagles Football Club. He is a former player for Harare City Football Club.

Raymond was born on 07 June 1990.

He joined Golden Eagles in November 2021 ahead of their maiden Division One campaign.[1]

Raymond joined the club alongside Chris Semakweri, Munyaradzi Diya, Lloyd Majarira and centreback Dominic Mukandi.

  1. “Forgotten” Winger Chris Samakwere Joins Golden Eagles, Pindula News, Published: 25 November 2021, Retrieved: 16 February 2023
