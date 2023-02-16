Difference between revisions of "Raymond Uchena"
|Line 104:
|Line 104:
|}
|}
|−
|+
|−
|−
|−
|−
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|Line 115:
|Line 111:
|keywords=WikipediaRaymond Uchena, Harare City Football Club, Zimbabwe footballer, profile, biography
|keywords=WikipediaRaymond Uchena, Harare City Football Club, Zimbabwe footballer, profile, biography
|description=
|description=
|+
|+
}}
}}
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Footballers]]
[[Category:Footballers]]
[[Category:Sportspersons]]
[[Category:Sportspersons]]
Latest revision as of 07:46, 16 February 2023
|Raymond Uchena
|Born
|Raymond Uchena
June 7, 1990
|Occupation
Raymond Uchena is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Golden Eagles Football Club. He is a former player for Harare City Football Club.
Raymond was born on 07 June 1990.
He joined Golden Eagles in November 2021 ahead of their maiden Division One campaign.[1]
Raymond joined the club alongside Chris Semakweri, Munyaradzi Diya, Lloyd Majarira and centreback Dominic Mukandi.
Further Reading
- ↑ “Forgotten” Winger Chris Samakwere Joins Golden Eagles, Pindula News, Published: 25 November 2021, Retrieved: 16 February 2023