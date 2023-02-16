Pindula

Latest revision as of 07:46, 16 February 2023

Raymond Uchena
Raymond Uchena.jpg
BornRaymond Uchena
(1990-06-07) June 7, 1990 (age 32)
Occupation
  • Footballer

Raymond Uchena is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Golden Eagles Football Club. He is a former player for Harare City Football Club.

Raymond was born on 07 June 1990.

He joined Golden Eagles in November 2021 ahead of their maiden Division One campaign.[1]

Raymond joined the club alongside Chris Semakweri, Munyaradzi Diya, Lloyd Majarira and centreback Dominic Mukandi.

