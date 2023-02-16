Raymond Uchena is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Golden Eagles Football Club. He is a former player for Harare City Football Club.

Raymond was born on 07 June 1990.

He joined Golden Eagles in November 2021 ahead of their maiden Division One campaign.[1]

Raymond joined the club alongside Chris Semakweri, Munyaradzi Diya, Lloyd Majarira and centreback Dominic Mukandi.

Further Reading