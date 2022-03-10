Raymore Machingira has two diplomas in telecommunications. He also has certificates in further education, finance for non-financial managers and project planning, among others.<ref name="NZ">[https://newzwire.live/zimbabwe-mnangagwa-cabinet/ ED’s expanding Cabinet: Just like the old days], ''newZWire'', Published: November 12, 2019, Retrieved: March 10, 2022</ref>

Raymore Machingura was born on 5 March 1963 in [[Chegutu]].

Raymore Machingura was born on 03/05/ 1963 in [[Chegutu]].



Raymore Machingura is member of parliament for Chipinge Central constituency. He contested in the July 2018 elections and won

Background

Raymore Machingura was born on 5 March 1963 in Chegutu.

Education

Raymore Machingira has two diplomas in telecommunications. He also has certificates in further education, finance for non-financial managers and project planning, among others.[1]

Political career