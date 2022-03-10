Difference between revisions of "Raymore Machingura"
Background
==Background==
Raymore Machingura was born on 1963 in [[Chegutu]].
* [[Movement for Democratic Change]]
* [[Movement for Democratic Change]]
Political career
==Political career==
|Raymore Machingura
|Born
|Raymore Machingura
March 5, 1963
Chegutu
|Occupation
|Title
|Honorable Member of Parliament
|Spouse(s)
|Getrude Machingura
|Children
|Raymore, Tafadzwa, Lovemore Kudakwashe Ndakudzwa, Ruthmore Kudzai, Sarahmore Wadzanai, Elijahmore Panashe, Elishamore, Israelmore, Jeanmore Solomon
Raymore Machingura is member of parliament for Chipinge Central constituency. He contested in the July 2018 elections and won
Background
Raymore Machingura was born on 5 March 1963 in Chegutu.
Education
Raymore Machingira has two diplomas in telecommunications. He also has certificates in further education, finance for non-financial managers and project planning, among others.[1]
Political career
- Machingura took part in war collaborating activities 1977 � 1978 for ZANLA Forces,
- Party Card carrying member 1980-1986 Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front ,
- Committee Member District Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front Party Structure (1986 � 1990),
- District Secretary for Information 1991-1996,
- District Secretary for Administration 1997-2000, District Vice Chairman 2000-2005,
- District Secretary for Administration 2005 � 2008 District Chairman 2008 � 2011,
- DCC Secretary for Administration 2011-2012 Provincial Secretary for Disabled / Abled ZILIWACO
- He was elected for Member of Parliament for Chipinge Central in the July 2018 elections.
- ↑ ED’s expanding Cabinet: Just like the old days, newZWire, Published: November 12, 2019, Retrieved: March 10, 2022