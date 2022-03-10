*On 11 November 2019, Raymore Machingura was sworn in as Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education.<ref name="NZ"/>

*He was elected as Member of Parliament for Chipinge Central in the July 2018 elections.

*He was elected for Member of Parliament for Chipinge Central in the July 2018 elections.

* 1977 to 1978: Machingura took part in war collaborating activities for [[ZANLA]] Forces,

He worked for [[TelOne]]. Raymore Machingura also served as a lecturer in telecommunications between 1985 and 1991.<ref name="NZ"/>

*Machingura took part in war collaborating activities 1977 � 1978 for [[ZANLA]] Forces,

Raymore Machingira has two diplomas in telecommunications. He also has certificates in further education, finance for non-financial managers and project planning, among others.<ref name="NZ">[https://newzwire.live/zimbabwe-mnangagwa-cabinet/ ED’s expanding Cabinet: Just like the old days], ''newZWire'', Published: November 12, 2019, Retrieved: March 10, 2022</ref>

Raymore Machingira has two diplomas in telecommunications. He also has certificates in further education, finance for non-financial managers and project planning, among others.<ref name="NZ">[https://newzwire.live/zimbabwe-mnangagwa-cabinet/ ED’s expanding Cabinet: Just like the old days], ''newZWire'', Published: November 12, 2019, Retrieved: March 10, 2022</ref>



Raymore Machingura is member of parliament for Chipinge Central constituency. He contested in the July 2018 elections and won

Background

Raymore Machingura was born on 5 March 1963 in Chegutu.

Education

Raymore Machingira has two diplomas in telecommunications. He also has certificates in further education, finance for non-financial managers and project planning, among others.[1]

Career

He worked for TelOne. Raymore Machingura also served as a lecturer in telecommunications between 1985 and 1991.[1]

Politics

1977 to 1978: Machingura took part in war collaborating activities for ZANLA Forces,

1980-1986: Party Card-carrying member Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front ,

(1986 to 1990): Committee Member District Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front Party Structure

1991-1996: District Secretary for Information

1997-2000: District Secretary for Administration

2000-2005: District Vice-Chairman

2005-2008: District Secretary for Administration

2008-2011: District Chairman

DCC Secretary for Administration

2011-2012: Provincial Secretary for Disabled / Abled ZILIWACO

He was elected as Member of Parliament for Chipinge Central in the July 2018 elections.

On 11 November 2019, Raymore Machingura was sworn in as Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education.[1]