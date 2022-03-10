Difference between revisions of "Raymore Machingura"
==Background==
==Background==
Raymore Machingura was born on
Raymore Machingura was born on 1963 in [[Chegutu]].
|Raymore Machingura
|Born
|Raymore Machingura
March 5, 1963
Chegutu
|Occupation
|Title
|Honorable Member of Parliament
|Spouse(s)
|Getrude Machingura
|Children
|Raymore, Tafadzwa, Lovemore Kudakwashe Ndakudzwa, Ruthmore Kudzai, Sarahmore Wadzanai, Elijahmore Panashe, Elishamore, Israelmore, Jeanmore Solomon
Raymore Machingura is member of parliament for Chipinge Central constituency. He contested in the July 2018 elections and won
Background
Raymore Machingura was born on 5 March 1963 in Chegutu.
Education
Raymore Machingira has two diplomas in telecommunications. He also has certificates in further education, finance for non-financial managers and project planning, among others.[1]
Career
He worked for TelOne. Raymore Machingura also served as a lecturer in telecommunications between 1985 and 1991.[1]
Politics
- 1977 to 1978: Machingura took part in war collaborating activities for ZANLA Forces,
- 1980-1986: Party Card-carrying member Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front ,
- (1986 to 1990): Committee Member District Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front Party Structure
- 1991-1996: District Secretary for Information
- 1997-2000: District Secretary for Administration
- 2000-2005: District Vice-Chairman
- 2005-2008: District Secretary for Administration
- 2008-2011: District Chairman
- DCC Secretary for Administration
- 2011-2012: Provincial Secretary for Disabled / Abled ZILIWACO
- He was elected as Member of Parliament for Chipinge Central in the July 2018 elections.
- On 11 November 2019, Raymore Machingura was sworn in as Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 ED’s expanding Cabinet: Just like the old days, newZWire, Published: November 12, 2019, Retrieved: March 10, 2022