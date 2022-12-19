Difference between revisions of "Raymore Machingura"
'''Raymore Machingura''' is a member of [[Zanu-PF]]. He contested to be a member of parliament for [[Chipinge]] constituency in the July 2018elections and won. On 11 November 2019, Raymore Machingurawas sworn in as Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education.
Latest revision as of 13:28, 19 December 2022
Raymore Machingura is a member of Zanu-PF. He contested to be a member of parliament for Chipinge Central constituency in the July 2018 elections and won. On 11 November 2019, Raymore Machingura was sworn in as Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 ED’s expanding Cabinet: Just like the old days, newZWire, Published: November 12, 2019, Retrieved: March 10, 2022