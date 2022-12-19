Pindula

'''Raymore Machingura''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of [[Zanu-PF]]. He contested to be a member of parliament for [[Chipinge Central]] constituency in the July 2018 elections and won. On 11 November 2019, Raymore Machingura was sworn in as Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education.
+
'''Raymore Machingura''' is a member of [[Zanu-PF]]. He contested to be a member of parliament for [[Chipinge]] Central constituency in the '''July 2018''' elections and won. On '''11 November 2019''', '''Raymore Machingura''' was sworn in as Deputy Minister of [[Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education|Higher and Tertiary Education]].
  
==Background==
+
==Personal Details==
Raymore Machingura was born on 5 March 1963 in [[Chegutu]].  
+
'''Born:''' '''5 March 1963''' in [[Chegutu]]. <br/>
  
{| class="pintablefloat" 
+
==School / Education==
+
Ttwo diplomas in telecommunications. <br/>
+
Certificates in further education, finance for non-financial managers and project planning, among others.<ref name="NZ">[https://newzwire.live/zimbabwe-mnangagwa-cabinet/ ED’s expanding Cabinet: Just like the old days], ''newZWire'', Published: November 12, 2019, Retrieved: March 10, 2022</ref> <br/>
==Education==
+
==Service/Career==
 +
He worked for [[TelOne]]. '''Raymore Machingura''' also served as a lecturer in telecommunications between '''1985''' and '''1991'''. <ref name="NZ"/>
  
Raymore Machingira has two diplomas in telecommunications. He also has certificates in further education, finance for non-financial managers and project planning, among others.<ref name="NZ">[https://newzwire.live/zimbabwe-mnangagwa-cabinet/ ED’s expanding Cabinet: Just like the old days], ''newZWire'', Published: November 12, 2019, Retrieved: March 10, 2022</ref>
+
* 1977 to 1978: '''Machingura''' took part in war collaborating activities for [[ZANLA]] Forces,  
 +
* 1980-1986: Party Card-carrying member [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front]]
 +
* (1986 to 1990): Committee Member District [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front]] Party Structure 
 +
* 1991-1996: District Secretary for Information
 +
* 1997-2000: District Secretary for Administration
 +
* 2000-2005: District Vice-Chairman
 +
* 2005-2008: District Secretary for Administration
 +
* 2008-2011: District Chairman
 +
* DCC Secretary for Administration
 +
* 2011-2012: Provincial Secretary for Disabled / Abled [[ZILIWACO]]
  
+
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Chipinge]] Central''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* '''Raymore Machingura''' of Zanu PF with 12 995 votes or 71.34 percent,
 +
* [[Reketayi Semwayo]] of MDC–T with 4 290 votes or 23.55 percent,
 +
* [[Miriam Matengure]] of MDC–N with 930 votes or 5.11 percent,
 +
'''Total''' '''18 215 votes'''
  
+
* He was elected as Member of Parliament for [[Chipinge]] Central in the '''July 2018''' elections.
 +
* '''11 November 2019''' sworn in as Deputy Minister of [[Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education|Higher and Tertiary Education]]. <ref name="NZ"/>
 +
 
 +
==Events==
 +
 
 +
==Further Reading==
  
==References==
 
==References==
Line 128: Line 126:
  
 
Raymore Machingura
Raymore Machingura Biography
BornRaymore Machingura
(1963-03-05) March 5, 1963 (age 59)
Chegutu
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Member of Parliament
TitleHonorable Member of Parliament
Spouse(s)Getrude Machingura
ChildrenRaymore, Tafadzwa, Lovemore Kudakwashe Ndakudzwa, Ruthmore Kudzai, Sarahmore Wadzanai, Elijahmore Panashe, Elishamore, Israelmore, Jeanmore Solomon


Raymore Machingura is a member of Zanu-PF. He contested to be a member of parliament for Chipinge Central constituency in the July 2018 elections and won. On 11 November 2019, Raymore Machingura was sworn in as Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education.

Personal Details

Born: 5 March 1963 in Chegutu.

School / Education

Ttwo diplomas in telecommunications.
Certificates in further education, finance for non-financial managers and project planning, among others.[1]

Service/Career

He worked for TelOne. Raymore Machingura also served as a lecturer in telecommunications between 1985 and 1991. [1]

  • 1977 to 1978: Machingura took part in war collaborating activities for ZANLA Forces,
  • 1980-1986: Party Card-carrying member Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front
  • (1986 to 1990): Committee Member District Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front Party Structure
  • 1991-1996: District Secretary for Information
  • 1997-2000: District Secretary for Administration
  • 2000-2005: District Vice-Chairman
  • 2005-2008: District Secretary for Administration
  • 2008-2011: District Chairman
  • DCC Secretary for Administration
  • 2011-2012: Provincial Secretary for Disabled / Abled ZILIWACO

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge Central returned to Parliament:

  • Raymore Machingura of Zanu PF with 12 995 votes or 71.34 percent,
  • Reketayi Semwayo of MDC–T with 4 290 votes or 23.55 percent,
  • Miriam Matengure of MDC–N with 930 votes or 5.11 percent,

Total 18 215 votes

Events

Further Reading

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 ED’s expanding Cabinet: Just like the old days, newZWire, Published: November 12, 2019, Retrieved: March 10, 2022
