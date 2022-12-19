|description= Raymore Machingura is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. He contested to be a member of parliament for Chipinge Central constituency in the July 2018 elections and won. On 11 November 2019, Raymore Machingura was sworn in as Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education.

He worked for [[ TelOne ]]. Raymore Machingura also served as a lecturer in telecommunications between 1985 and 1991 .<ref name="NZ"/>

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Chipinge]] Central''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

'''Raymore Machingura''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of [[Zanu-PF]]. He contested to be a member of parliament for [[Chipinge Central ]] constituency in the July 2018 elections and won. On 11 November 2019, Raymore Machingura was sworn in as Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education.



Personal Details

Born: 5 March 1963 in Chegutu.



School / Education

Certificates in further education, finance for non-financial managers and project planning, among others.[1]



Service/Career

He worked for TelOne. Raymore Machingura also served as a lecturer in telecommunications between 1985 and 1991. [1]

took part in war collaborating activities for ZANLA Forces, 1980-1986: Party Card-carrying member Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front

(1986 to 1990): Committee Member District Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front Party Structure

1991-1996: District Secretary for Information

1997-2000: District Secretary for Administration

2000-2005: District Vice-Chairman

2005-2008: District Secretary for Administration

2008-2011: District Chairman

DCC Secretary for Administration

2011-2012: Provincial Secretary for Disabled / Abled ZILIWACO

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge Central returned to Parliament:

Raymore Machingura of Zanu PF with 12 995 votes or 71.34 percent,

of Zanu PF with 12 995 votes or 71.34 percent, Reketayi Semwayo of MDC–T with 4 290 votes or 23.55 percent,

Miriam Matengure of MDC–N with 930 votes or 5.11 percent,

Total 18 215 votes

Events

Further Reading