Rea Gopane

Rea Gopane is a South African Youtuber and co-presenter of The Rea and Black Step Podcast. In May 2021, Rea Gopane claimed that AKA is on drugs because Bonang Matheba introduced the rapper to cocaine.

Background

Full/Real Name

Reatlegile Gopane[1]

Podcasts

Rea is the co-founder of an entertainment vlog called Everything SA Music.[1]

Bonanga Matheba Lawsuit

During The Rea and Blvck Steph Podcast, Rea said that TV and radio host Scoop Makhathini had told them that AKA is on cocaine and he was introduced to the drugs by Bonang Matheba.[2]

Rea Gopane issued an apology and a retraction on several social media platforms in response to media personality Matheba's letter of demand after he made drug allegations about her.

On 17 May 2021, Bonang's lawyers served Rea with a letter of demand on Twitter. The letter demanded a public apology and retraction of the video in which the comments were made as well as R500 000 for the reputational damage his comments caused Bonang.

The lawyers served the letter to Rea on Twitter after he allegedly refused to respond to their messages and calls.

On being served, Rea took to Instagram with a brief apology directed at Bonang, expressing his regret at the inconvenience his comments caused.

However, the apology was not good enough for Bonang, who made it clear in the comments section, forcing Rea to issue a recorded apology and an even longer written apology. The second apology got Bonang's stamp of approval but she then went on to let the podcaster know she was now waiting for her half million.[1]

Prince Kaybee said he would not sue Rea Gopane for comments he made about his leaked nude photograph.

In a video clip, Rea commented on Prince Kaybee's cheating saying:

“Kaybee is one disgusting motherf***er. Prince, you want to be couple goals on social media and show off your girl but behind the scenes you doing evil shit."



In May 2021, Prince Kaybee was exposed for cheating by a woman named DJ Hazel Mahazard who shared screenshots of a conversation between her and Kaybee which alluded to them sharing more than a platonic relationship. A photograph was included in one of the posts.

While Kaybee issued a public statement admitting to cheating, he sought legal action over the “offensive statements” and publishing of his “nudes”.

After being served with a letter of demand by Prince Kaybee, Hazel issued a public apology for “offending statements” and distributing “sexual photographs”.[3]