Latest revision as of 11:36, 4 October 2021
Reach for Recovery Zimbabwe are within the Cancer Centre, and concentrate on breast cancer care and support.
See Charities.
Contact Details
(October 2021)
Within the Cancer Centre, 60 Livingstone Avenue, Harare. Tel: (04)707659, +263 78 758 1990
Cell: 0712 400 632 / 0782 009 433.
Email: rfrzim@gmail.com.
Website: http://www.zimbabwecaresnetwork.com/?fbclid=IwAR38z2WIyWECZFwsmnTZUIHbnG7m0OvDHCR5s9mTGYO4ZVctFp-tpkpTVPw
Contact Us | Believe in yourself - Think Pinkhttp://www.thepinkproject.co.zw › contact
Field
Breast Cancer Care and Support