Real Housemaids of Zimbabwe (abbreviated RHOZ) is a reality television parody which debuted on YouTube on June 16 2021. The series created by Munashe Chirisa.

Background

The show was created by Zimbabwean born Munashe Chirisa who is based in the United Kingdom. Real Housemaids of Zimbabwe (RHOZ) can be categorised as a reality television parody or mockumentary.

The show is an extension of a skit created by Chirisa on the types of maids in Zimbabwe.

The series is in Shona and English.[1]

Cast

Munashe Chirisa as Sandra, Mai Mhofu, Mhofu, Philemon, Jane, Changamukai, Petty Palmers' Friend, Nestai and T1

Episodes

Season 1

RHOZ Season 1 Episodes No Overall Number in Season Title Directed by Written by Original air date Synopsis 1 1 Meet the Maids Munashe Chirisa Munashe Chirisa 16 June 2021 The audiences meets the 'Types of Zimbabwean Housemaids', and they have a lot to get off their chest. Sisi Sandra has her eye on someone whilst Jane is hatching a plan to mobilise the girls 2 2 The Union Munashe Chirisa Munashe Chirisa 24 June 2021 Sandra goes head to head with Mai Mhofu, and Jane's plan to mobilise the ladies goes underway, but will it backfire? 3 3 A Plot Brews Munashe Chirisa Munashe Chirisa 1 July 2021 Petty Palmers' Friend has something up her proverbial sleeve, and our newly elected Chairwoman, Changamukai, gets to work 4 4 A Plot Thickens Munashe Chirisa Munashe Chirisa 9 July 2021 Changamukai chairs her first meeting and Petty Palmers Friend's plan slowly comes to fruition, but can she convince a scorned Jane to return?