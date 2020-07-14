Difference between revisions of "Reason Alifasi"

In July 2018, Reason Alifasi was elected to Ward 9 Zvimba RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 778 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 9 Zvimba RDC with 778 votes, beating Tineyi Maravanyika of NPF with 269 votes, Clever Peter Makota of MDC-Alliance with 249 votes and Nanely Gwanzura of BZA with 24 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]