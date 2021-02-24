Difference between revisions of "Recently Updated"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "A list of all the recently updated profiles: {{Div col|rules=yes}} <news limit="100" unique="yes" namespaces="main" > * '''[[{{{pagename}}}]]''' </news> {{Div col end}}  ...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 10:54, 24 February 2021
A list of all the recently updated profiles:
- Welcome to Pindula
- Recently Updated
- Lawrence Jasi
- Grain Marketing Board
- Milton Ncube
- Tiger Woods
- COVID-19 in Zimbabwe
- Foreign Exchange Auction System
- Kembo Mohadi Cheating Affair
- Drotsky (Pvt) Ltd
- Tafadzwa Musarara
- Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe
- Justice Mayor Wadyajena
- Ignatius Chombo
- Chemplex
- Obey Chimuka
- Ignatius Chombo Arrest (February 2021)
- Tinashe Chuma
- Rungano Gwanzura
- Thompson Mabhikwa
- Monetary Policy Committee
- Mathilda Dzumbunu
- Strover Mutonhori
- Imbizo
- Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo
- Chief Thandisizwe Diko II
- Persistence Elison Gwanyanya
- Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Monetary Policy Committee
- Albert Makochekanwa
- Daniel Makina
- Charity Jinya
- Jamie Cooper
- Methembe Ndlovu
- Pedzai Sakupwanya
- Joseph Made
- Dambudzo Marechera
- Samson Katsande
- Moses Griffiths Mpofu
- Shepherd Yuda
- Wieslaw Kavhukatema
- ZFC
- Sable Chemicals
- ZFC Limited
- Fertiliser, Seed and Grain
- Trek Petroleum
- Trek
- Puma Energy
- Puma
- Command Agriculture 2016
- Things You Did Not Know About Highlanders Football Club
- Thulani Ncube
- Clement Masauso Kamwando
- Clemence Makwarimba
- Tymon Mabaleka
- Prominent Zimbabweans Who Died From Covid-19
- Bidens pilosa
- Death of Douglas Nyikayaramba
- Douglas Nyikayaramba
- Black jack
- Chief Vezi Maduna Mafu
- Hillzy
- Ebson Muguyo
- Garry Mapanzure
- Elias Chauke
- Pedzisayi Musariri
- Remittances and economic growth in Zimbabwe
- Balance of Payments (BoP)
- Bank Rate in Zimbabwe
- Economic Growth in Zimbabwe
- Reserve Money
- Monetary Policy
- Quiz of the week sample
- Feruka-Harare Pipeline
- Zuva Petroleum
- Vongai Mapho
- Lyton Ngolomi
- Soul Jah Love
- Five factors that influence exchange rates
- Walter Chikwana
- Things You Did Not Know About Soul Jah Love
- Biofuels Policy of Zimbabwe (BPZ)
- Dema Power Plant
- Environmental Management Agency (EMA)
- EMA
- Soul Jah Love Death
- Godfrey Tsenengamu
- Mbuya Docus Hospital
- ZAOGA FIF
- Mbuya Dorcas Hospital
- Soul Jah Love Songs About Death
- AJ Cullinan
- Bounty Lisa
- Nomagugu Ncube
- Latest news on Soul Jah Love
- Ethanol
- BPZ
- Masvingo Province
- Zaka
- Sakunda Holdings
- Sakunda