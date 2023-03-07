Difference between revisions of "Recycle Today"
Recycle Today in Waterfalls do PET, paper and cardboard, glass, and will collect aluminium cans.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: 713 Davies Road, Prospect Industries, Waterfalls, Harare.
Phone: D. Makombera - 0773 240773, F. Tsvangirai - 0772 671895.
Email: dicksonmakombera@recyclezim.com;
Website: www.recyclezm.com
Materials
PET, paper and cardboard, glass, aluminium (collects cans)
2020 - 127 tons