Recycle Today in Waterfalls do PET, paper and cardboard, glass, and will collect aluminium cans.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Address: 713 Davies Road, Prospect Industries, Waterfalls, Harare.
Phone: D. Makombera - 0773 240773, F. Tsvangirai - 0772 671895.
Email: dicksonmakombera@recyclezim.com;
Website: www.recyclezm.com

Materials

PET, paper and cardboard, glass, aluminium (collects cans)

2020 - 127 tons

