Difference between revisions of "Recycle in Zimbabwe"

A directory of those involed in recycling in Zimbabwe.
- Baobab Paper Technology
- Chloride Zimbabwe
- Collect a Can
- The Recycling Lady (Mary Wazara)
- Conductus Investments
- Enviro Serve
- Globe Care Recycling
- Zimbabwe Waste
- Ledlite (formerly Mururwe)
- Mega Pak Zimbabwe
- National Waste Collections
- Pedro's Recycling
- PET Recycling Company of Zimbabwe
- Polyrite
- Polywaste Plastics
- RAE REcyling
- Recycle Today
- SalPolymers (Suntex Plastics)
- Thankful Recycling
- Tregers Products
- Waste Collection Enterprises