Difference between revisions of "Recycle in Zimbabwe"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 16:
|Line 16:
* [[Polyrite]]
* [[Polyrite]]
* [[Polywaste Plastics]]
* [[Polywaste Plastics]]
|−
* [[RAE
|+
* [[RAE ]]
* [[Recycle Today]]
* [[Recycle Today]]
* [[SalPolymers]] (Suntex Plastics)
* [[SalPolymers]] (Suntex Plastics)
Latest revision as of 11:51, 7 March 2023
A directory of those involed in recycling in Zimbabwe.
- Baobab Paper Technology
- Chloride Zimbabwe
- Collect a Can
- The Recycling Lady (Mary Wazara)
- Conductus Investments
- Enviro Serve
- Globe Care Recycling
- Zimbabwe Waste
- Ledlite (formerly Mururwe)
- Mega Pak Zimbabwe
- National Waste Collections
- Pedro's Recycling
- PET Recycling Company of Zimbabwe
- Polyrite
- Polywaste Plastics
- RAE Recyling
- Recycle Today
- SalPolymers (Suntex Plastics)
- Thankful Recycling
- Tregers Products
- Waste Collection Enterprises