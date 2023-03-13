Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Recycle in Zimbabwe"

Page Discussion
 
Line 22: Line 22:
 
* [[Tregers Products]]
 
* [[Tregers Products]]
 
* [[Waste Collection Enterprises]]
 
* [[Waste Collection Enterprises]]
 +
* [[Waverley Plastics]]
 +
* [[Pro-PET Recyclers]] (Bulawayo)
 +
* [[Sunforzm]]
 +
* [[Midlands Recycling]] (Gweru)
 +
* [[Lowforth Investments Top Brands]]
 +
* [[Yellow Potion Service]] t/a/ [[Tejiki Investments]] (Mutare)
 +
* [[Victoria Falls Recycling]] (Victoria Falls)
 +
* [[Corbet and Company]]
 +
* [[Acts Plastic]]
 +
* [[Tisunugureiwo]]
 +
* [[Plastic Profile]]
 +
* [[Green Works]]
 +
* [[Arise and Shine]]
  
 
[[Category:Recycle]]
 
[[Category:Recycle]]

Latest revision as of 10:20, 13 March 2023

A directory of those involed in recycling in Zimbabwe.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Recycle_in_Zimbabwe&oldid=123590"