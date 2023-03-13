Difference between revisions of "Recycle in Zimbabwe"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 22:
|Line 22:
* [[Tregers Products]]
* [[Tregers Products]]
* [[Waste Collection Enterprises]]
* [[Waste Collection Enterprises]]
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Recycle]]
[[Category:Recycle]]
Latest revision as of 10:20, 13 March 2023
A directory of those involed in recycling in Zimbabwe.
- Baobab Paper Technology
- Chloride Zimbabwe
- Collect a Can
- The Recycling Lady (Mary Wazara)
- Conductus Investments
- Enviro Serve
- Globe Care Recycling
- Zimbabwe Waste
- Ledlite (formerly Mururwe)
- Mega Pak Zimbabwe
- National Waste Collections
- Pedro's Recycling
- PET Recycling Company of Zimbabwe
- Polyrite
- Polywaste Plastics
- RAE Recyling
- Recycle Today
- SalPolymers (Suntex Plastics)
- Thankful Recycling
- Tregers Products
- Waste Collection Enterprises
- Waverley Plastics
- Pro-PET Recyclers (Bulawayo)
- Sunforzm
- Midlands Recycling (Gweru)
- Lowforth Investments Top Brands
- Yellow Potion Service t/a/ Tejiki Investments (Mutare)
- Victoria Falls Recycling (Victoria Falls)
- Corbet and Company
- Acts Plastic
- Tisunugureiwo
- Plastic Profile
- Green Works
- Arise and Shine