Difference between revisions of "Recycle in Zimbabwe"

* [[Green Works]]
* [[Green Works]]
* [[Arise and Shine]]
* [[Arise and Shine]]
Latest revision as of 10:08, 16 March 2023
A directory of those involed in recycling in Zimbabwe.
- Baobab Paper Technology
- Chloride Zimbabwe
- Collect a Can
- The Recycling Lady (Mary Wazara)
- Conductus Investments
- Enviro Serve
- Globe Care Recycling
- Zimbabwe Waste
- Ledlite (formerly Mururwe)
- Mega Pak Zimbabwe
- National Waste Collections
- Pedro's Recycling
- PET Recycling Company of Zimbabwe
- Polyrite
- Polywaste Plastics
- RAE Recyling
- Recycle Today
- SalPolymers (Suntex Plastics)
- Thankful Recycling
- Tregers Products
- Waste Collection Enterprises
- Waverley Plastics
- Pro-PET Recyclers (Bulawayo)
- Sunforzm
- Midlands Recycling (Gweru)
- Lowforth Investments Top Brands
- Yellow Potion Service t/a/ Tejiki Investments (Mutare)
- Victoria Falls Recycling (Victoria Falls)
- Corbet and Company
- Acts Plastic
- Tisunugureiwo
- Plastic Profile
- Clean Marondera
- Envirowaste
- Santiza Buzara Enterprises
- Greenline Africa Village
- Alternative Environmental Service
- Ecogreen Plastics
- Dawn Plastics
- Rise and Shine
- Lantre Enterprises Pvt Ltd.
- Moltim Plastics
- Makoni Plastics
- Boss Lady Plastics