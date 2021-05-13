Pindula

==Population==
It is home to about 33,197 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.  
It is home to about 33,197 people.
  
See [[Rutendo Government Secondary School]]. <br/>
  
 
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
  
 
==References==

Redcliff is a Town located in Midlands Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 33,197 people.

See Rutendo Government Secondary School.

References

