Difference between revisions of "Redcliff"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 31:
|Line 31:
See [[Rutendo Government Secondary School]]. <br/>
See [[Rutendo Government Secondary School]]. <br/>
|+
{| class="pintablefloat"
{| class="pintablefloat"
|Line 61:
|Line 62:
}}
}}
|−
|+
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|−
[[Category:Towns and Cities]][[Category:Places]]
|+
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
|+
[[Category:Places]]
Latest revision as of 09:00, 20 May 2021
Redcliff is a Town located in Midlands Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home to about 33,197 people.
See Rutendo Government Secondary School.
See Drake Secondary School.