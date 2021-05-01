|description= Reeds Dube is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu PF party. Dube was appointed to the ZINARA board in 2020.

Reeds Dube is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu PF party. Dube was appointed to the ZINARA board in 2020.

Background

Wife

Alexias Dube

Domestic Violence

Reeds Dube conceded to beating his wife. Dube is allegedly in the habit of beating his wife Alexias Dube and police allegedly swept the matter under the carpet because of his political influence.

His behaviour has attracted the attention of provincial Zanu-PF bigwigs who read a riot act on him for putting the party name into disrepute.

When contacted for comment by a publication, Dube admitted to beating his wife but argued that outside parties must consider circumstances sparking the domestic violence crime. He said:

"As much as I agree that it is wrong to beat my wife, it’s also important for you to hear my version. Therefore the best is for you to call her and bring her home or we meet somewhere both of us and then get facts over the whole thing in what transpired."

[1]

Appointment to Zinara Board

Dube was appointed to the Zinara board in 2020. His appointment was questioned after it was revealed that Dube only holds a grade seven certificate.

A political analyst from Hwange Mgcini Ncube said Dube's appointment was not based on merit but on his close links with the speaker of parliament Jacob Mudenda who commands influence in his province.[2]

Political Career

In 2020, Reeds Dube lost the Zanu-PF Hwange DCC chairmanship elections. He argued that there were some irregularities in the election after he lost to Mathew Muleya. Two other candidates Jonathan Mathe and John Dix Ncube contested in the four men race for the Hwange DCC chairmanship.

Zanu-PF dispatched teams to Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South as well as Masvingo provinces to investigate concerns raised by some members on the District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections conducted in November 2020. Zanu PF reintroduced the DCCs after disbanding them in 2012.[3]

Dube contested national elections for the Hwange Central parliamentary seat as a ZANU PF candidate and lost three times.[2] In 2013, Dube lost his bid to represent the constituency to Brian Tshuma.[4]

Philanthropy

Reeds Dube Soccer Tournament

Dube has a soccer tournament for Matabeleland North teams named after him. Apart from the tournament, Dube donates soccer balls to various parts of the province in a bid to grow the sport.[4]