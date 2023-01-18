Difference between revisions of "Reeds Dube"
'''Reeds Dube''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member
'''Reeds Dube''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member [[Zanu PF]]. Dubewas appointed to the [[Zimbabwe National Road Administration|ZINARA]] board in 2020.
<blockquote>"As much as I agree that it is wrong to beat my wife, it’s also important for you to hear my version. Therefore the best is for you to call her and bring her home or we meet somewhere both of us and then get facts over the whole thing in what transpired."</blockquote><ref name="ZMP">Fani Mapfumo, [https://zimmorningpost.com/zinara-board-member-reeds-dube-in-domestic-violence-storm-admits-to-wife-bashing/ Zinara board member Reeds Dube in domestic violence storm, admits to wife bashing], ''Zim Morning Post'', Published: April 30, 2021, Retrieved: May 1, 2021</ref>
<blockquote>"As much as I agree that it is wrong to beat my wife, it’s also important for you to hear my version. Therefore the best is for you to call her and bring her home or we meet somewhere both of us and then get facts over the whole thing in what transpired."</blockquote><ref name="ZMP">Fani Mapfumo, [https://zimmorningpost.com/zinara-board-member-reeds-dube-in-domestic-violence-storm-admits-to-wife-bashing/ Zinara board member Reeds Dube in domestic violence storm, admits to wife bashing], ''Zim Morning Post'', Published: April 30, 2021, Retrieved: May 1, 2021</ref>
Dubewas appointed to the Zinara board in 2020. His appointment was questioned after it was revealed that Dubeonly holds a grade seven certificate.
Zanu PF DCC electionsin the after . Ncube .
PF and [[]] . <ref name="">, [https://www..co.zw/zanu-pf---/ Zanu PF ], '''', Published: , , Retrieved: May 1, 2021</ref>
Dubehas a tournament for Matabeleland Northteams named after him. Apart from the tournament, Dubedonates soccer balls to various parts of the province in a bid to grow the sport.<ref name="EB"/>
==References==
==References==
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|title= Reeds Dube
|title= Reeds Dube
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= ,,,
|description= Zanu PF
|image=
|image=
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
Latest revision as of 12:21, 18 January 2023
Reeds Dube is a Zimbabwean politician and member Zanu PF. Dube was appointed to the ZINARA board in 2020.
Personal Details
Born:
Marriage: to Alexias Dube.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hwange Central returned to Parliament:
- Brian Tshuma of MDC-T with 10 345 votes or 65.89 percent,
- Reeds Dube of Zanu PF with 4 442 votes or 28.29 percent,
- Felix Nicholas Dhlamini of MDC with 914 votes or 5.82 percent.
Total 15 701 votes
Events
Domestic Violence
Reeds Dube conceded to beating his wife. Dube is allegedly in the habit of beating his wife Alexias Dube and police allegedly swept the matter under the carpet because of his political influence. His behaviour has attracted the attention of provincial Zanu PF bigwigs who read the riot act on him for putting the party name into disrepute. When contacted for comment by a publication, Dube admitted to beating his wife but argued that outside parties must consider circumstances sparking the domestic violence crime. He said:
"As much as I agree that it is wrong to beat my wife, it’s also important for you to hear my version. Therefore the best is for you to call her and bring her home or we meet somewhere both of us and then get facts over the whole thing in what transpired."
Appointment to Zinara Board
Dube was appointed to the Zinara board in 2020. His appointment was questioned after it was revealed that Dube only holds a grade seven certificate.
A political analyst from Hwange Mgcini Ncube said Dube's appointment was not based on merit but on his close links with the speaker of parliament Jacob Mudenda who commands influence in his province.[2]
Party Politics
In 2020, Reeds Dube lost the Zanu PF Hwange DCC chairmanship elections. He argued that there were some irregularities in the election after he lost to Mathew Muleya. Two other candidates Jonathan Mathe and John Dix Ncube contested in the four men race for the Hwange DCC chairmanship.
Zanu PF dispatched teams to Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South as well as Masvingo provinces to investigate concerns raised by some members on the District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections conducted in November 2020. Zanu PF reintroduced the DCCs after disbanding them in 2012. [3]
Dube contested national elections for the Hwange Central parliamentary seat as a Zanu PF candidate and lost three times. [2] In 2013, Dube lost his bid to represent the constituency to Brian Tshuma. [4]
Reeds Dube Soccer Tournament
Dube has a football tournament for Matabeleland North teams named after him. Apart from the tournament, Dube donates soccer balls to various parts of the province in a bid to grow the sport.[4]
References
- ↑ Fani Mapfumo, Zinara board member Reeds Dube in domestic violence storm, admits to wife bashing, Zim Morning Post, Published: April 30, 2021, Retrieved: May 1, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Mandla Ndlovu, Jacob Mudenda fingered in controversial appointment of ZINARA board member, Bulawayo24, Published: September 17, 2020, Retrieved: May 1, 2021
- ↑ Leonard Ncube, Zanu PF to investigate concerns over DCC polls, The Herald, Published: February 26, 2021, Retrieved: May 1, 2021
- ↑ 4.0 4.1 Africa Moyo, Zanu-PF eyes Hwange Central, eBusiness Weekly, Published: June 8, 2018, Retrieved: May 1, 2021