To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
The Reformed Church University(RCU) was formed out of the Charter given to the Reformed Church Zimbabwe]] (RCZ) by the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) in 2010. This gave the Church the opportunity to start laying down concrete milestones towards the ultimate opening of our new University in 2012.
At the beginning of 2012, with the generous support of the Church, the Reformed Church Universitywas able to raise funds to finance the accreditation of the first four degree programmes and the subsequent opening of the Reformed Church University on 12 August 2012.
On 8 December 2012, the Reformed Church University successfully hosted the Launch and Installation of Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor event. The Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Dr Washington Mbizvowas the Guest of Honour at the event.
Latest revision as of 16:08, 27 October 2021
Reformed Church University (RCU) was established in 2012 and is located in Masvingo Province. The University is presently located at Morgenster Mission, about 35 kilometres from Masvingo. It is Zimbabwe’s 4th church-owned University.
See List of Universities in Zimbabwe.
Location / Contact
(November 2021)
Address: Morgenster Mission, P.O Box 80, Masvingo,
HARARE CAMPUS - 3932 Jabavu Drive Old Canaan, Highfield, Harare, +263 772 934 569 / +263 717 497 634 /+263 782 737 414, hararecentre@rcu.ac.zw
Telephone: +263 8688002249 / +263 772168102, Admissions Office on 0774 849 138 / 0774 849 139.
Cell: +263 772168102-5
Email: info@rcu.ac.zw
Web: https://www.rcu.ac.zw/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Background
The Reformed Church University (RCU) was formed out of the Charter given to the Anglican Reformed Church of Zimbabwe (RCZ) by the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) in 2010. This gave the Church the opportunity to start laying down concrete milestones towards the ultimate opening of our new University in 2012.
At the beginning of 2012, with the generous support of the Church, the Reformed Church University was able to raise funds to finance the accreditation of the first four degree programmes and the subsequent opening of the Reformed Church University on 12 August 2012.
The programmes that the University offered on its inception are Bachelor of Education Honours Degree in Special Needs Education, Bachelor of Education Honours Degree in Early Childhood Development, a Bachelor of Theology Honours Degree and a Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Human Resources, Industrial and Labour Relations Management.
On 8 December 2012, the Reformed Church University successfully hosted the Launch and Installation of Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor event. The Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Dr Washington Mbizvo was the Guest of Honour at the event.
Faculty Of Commerce
Vision
To be a proactive, client-driven faculty that produces innovative and creative graduates who are able to operate in a dynamic, challenging global industry.
Mission
- To provide modern and highly sophisticated skills base to our graduate, who in turn should be able to drive and manage industry in a sustainable way.
- To be able to create and produce “thought leadership” in Commerce whose approaches and strategies to leadership is embedded in Christian values.
- To partner with the communities within and without us in order to enable and create a “livable society” that is business oriented.
- To promote practical research that has a direct bearing towards promoting socio-economic and politico-gains.
Core values
- Empathy
- Gender-sensitive
- Ubuntuism
- De-isolation
Degree Programmes Offered
- Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Human Resources, Industrial and Labour Relations Management
- Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Marketing
- Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Public Administration
- Bachelor of Commerce Honours Degree in Business Management
Faculty Of Education & Social Sciences
Vision
To become a world-class leader in inclusive education, lifelong learning and research through offering accessible quality programmes and community partnerships
Mission
The Faculty of education is committed to promoting equal opportunities in the provision of quality education and development of communities through emancipatory research.
Core values
- Excellence
- Equity
- Integrity
- Honesty
- Academic excellence
- Efficiency
- Tolerance
Degree Programmes Offered
- Bachelor of Education Honours Degree in Early Childhood Development
- Bachelor of Education Honours Degree in Special Needs Education
Department of Theology & Religious Studies
Vision
To be the centre of excellence in Theology.
Mission
To provide a learning environment for the search of new Biblical knowledge through creativity and contextual interpretation enrichment as a strategy for producing an ideal graduate Minister for the Reformed Church in Zimbabwe and various denominations in a given context.
Core Values
- Knowledge: acquire relevant skills and information
- Integrity: upholding ethical and honest conduct in all our dealings
- Christianity: upholding Christian principles leading to spiritual growth.
How To Apply
Complete an official application form, which can be obtained from the Admissions Office at Reformed Church University upon payment of US$15,00 for Zimbabwean applicants and US$50 for foreign applicants in the normal application category or collected from the Reformed Church in Zimbabwe congregational offices nationwide. Application forms can also be downloaded HERE. The completed form should be accompanied by an original deposit slip of the Application fee (US$15) or by a receipt from the Accounts Office (RCU).
The Application fee should be deposited in the University’s ZB Bank Account 4564-679129-200 (Masvingo branch). Applicants may alternatively physically bring their money to the University or send their money by registered mail. Cheques, Telegraphic Transfers and money orders will not be accepted. Application forms should be directed to: The Registrar, P O Box 80 Masvingo / 62 Hughes Street Masvingo Zimbabwe.