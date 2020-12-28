Difference between revisions of "Regé-Jean Page"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 147:
|Line 147:
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:ACTORS]]
[[Category:ACTORS]]
Revision as of 09:05, 28 December 2020
|Regé-Jean Page
|Born
|Regé-Jean Page
1990
Harare
|Alma mater
|Drama Centre
|Occupation
|Years active
|2004-Present
Regé-Jean Page is a Zimbabwean born British actor. He is currently starring as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in the new Netflix series Bridgerton.
Background
Regé-Jean Page was born in 1990 in Harare. His parents were a Zimbabwean nurse and an English preacher. [1]. He moved to London at the age of 14.[2] In a 2017 Tweet, he revealed how his name is pronounced. He wrote: "Regé as in reggae, Jean as in Wyclef," he wrote, referring to the French pronunciation of "Jean."[3]
Education
He graduated from the Drama Centre London in 2013. Other notable former students include Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Emilia Clarke, and Tom Hardy among others.[2]
Career
Soon after graduating, he appeared on stage in The History Boys and Merchant of Venice before starting the final season of Waterloo Road in 2015.
His breakthrough role was in the Roots remake where he starred as Chicken George in the 2016 History Channel miniseries. It was his American TV debut, and he received critical praise for his performance.
Before his role as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in Bridgerton, Regé-Jean starred in the Shonda Rhimes-produced legal drama For The People. The series ran for two seasons on ABC.
Regé-Jean also starred in the romance movie Sylvie’s Love where he played the role of Chico Sweetney. The film was released December 23, 2020 on Amazon Prime. The actor stars alongside Tessa Thompson.[2]
Filmography
Film
|Year
|Title
|Role
|Notes
|2004
|Troublemaker
|Jay
|Short film
|2015
|Survivor
|Robert Purvell
|2016
|Second Summer of Love
|Rupert
|Short film
|2016
|The Merchant of Venice
|Solanio
|2018
|Mortal Engines
|Captain Khora
|2020
|Sylvie's Love
|Chico
Television
|Year
|Title
|Role
|Notes
|2005
|Casualty
|Daniel Kimpton
|Episode: "Teacher's Pet/Crash and Burn"
|2013
|Fresh Meat
|Dean
|2 episodes
|2015
|Waterloo Road
|Guy Braxton
|Regular role; 8 episodes (Series 10)
|2016
|Roots
|Chicken George
|Miniseries
|2016
|Spark
|Alex Lavelle
|TV Pilot
|2018–2019
|For the People
|Leonard Knox
|Regular role; 20 episodes
|2020
|Bridgerton
|Simon Basset
|Lead role
Trivia
- He used to have purple hair and play in a punk band.[1]
- When he was cast in Bridgerton, Page immediately read The Duke and I, the first book in Julia Quinn's Bridgerton series. And he loved it.[4]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Max Williams, “Everything’s fuel.” The wonderful mind of Regé-Jean Page, Square Mile, Published: December 8, 2020, Retrieved: December 28, 2020
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 Avery Thompson, Regé-Jean Page: 5 Things To Know About‘Bridgerton’s Hunky Duke Of Hastings, Hollywood Life, Published: December 25, 2020, Retrieved: December 28, 2020
- ↑ Elena Nicolaou, Bridgerton's Leading Man Regé-Jean Page Used to Be in a Punk Band, Oprah Magazine, Published: December 25, 2020, Retrieved: December 28, 2020
- ↑ Kayleigh Roberts, Who Is Regé Jean-Page, ‘Bridgerton’s' Breakout Star?, Marie Claire, Published: December 27, 2020, Retrieved: December 28, 2020