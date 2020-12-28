Regé-Jean also starred in the romance movie ''Sylvie’s Love'' where he played the role of Chico Sweetney. The film was released December 23, 2020 on Amazon Prime. The actor stars alongside Tessa Thompson.<ref name="Holly"> Avery Thompson, [https://hollywoodlife.com/feature/who-is-rege-jean-page-bridgerton-4291572/ Regé-Jean Page: 5 Things To Know About‘Bridgerton’s Hunky Duke Of Hastings], ''Hollywood Life'', Published: December 25, 2020, Retrieved: December 28, 2020</ref>

Regé-Jean also starred in the romance movie ''Sylvie’s Love'' where he played the role of Chico Sweetney. The film was released December 23, 2020 on Amazon Prime. The actor stars alongside Tessa Thompson.<ref name="Holly"> Avery Thompson, [https://hollywoodlife.com/feature/who-is-rege-jean-page-bridgerton-4291572/ Regé-Jean Page: 5 Things To Know About‘Bridgerton’s Hunky Duke Of Hastings], ''Hollywood Life'', Published: December 25, 2020, Retrieved: December 28, 2020</ref>

Before his role as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in Bridgerton, Regé-Jean starred in the Shonda Rhimes-produced legal drama '' For The People '' . The series ran for two seasons on ABC.

Before his role as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in Bridgerton, Regé-Jean starred in the Shonda Rhimes-produced legal drama For The People. The series ran for two seasons on ABC.

His breakthrough role was in the ''Roots'' remake where he starred as Chicken George in the 2016 History Channel miniseries. It was his American TV debut, and he received critical praise for his performance.

His breakthrough role was in the ''Roots'' remake where he starred as Chicken George in the 2016 History Channel miniseries. It was his American TV debut, and he received critical praise for his performance.

Soon after graduating, he appeared on stage in ''The History Boys'' and ''Merchant of Venice'' before starring in the final season of ''Waterloo Road'' in 2015.

Soon after graduating, he appeared on stage in ''The History Boys'' and ''Merchant of Venice'' before starting the final season of ''Waterloo Road'' in 2015.



Regé-Jean Page is a Zimbabwean born British actor. He is currently starring as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in the new Netflix series Bridgerton.

Background

Regé-Jean Page was born in 1990 in Harare. His parents were a Zimbabwean nurse and an English preacher. [1]. He moved to London at the age of 14.[2] In a 2017 Tweet, he revealed how his name is pronounced. He wrote: "Regé as in reggae, Jean as in Wyclef," he wrote, referring to the French pronunciation of "Jean."[3]

Education

He graduated from the Drama Centre London in 2013. Other notable former students include Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Emilia Clarke, and Tom Hardy among others.[2]

Career

Soon after graduating, he appeared on stage in The History Boys and Merchant of Venice before starring in the final season of Waterloo Road in 2015.

His breakthrough role was in the Roots remake where he starred as Chicken George in the 2016 History Channel miniseries. It was his American TV debut, and he received critical praise for his performance.

Before his role as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in Bridgerton, Regé-Jean starred in the Shonda Rhimes-produced legal drama For The People. The series ran for two seasons on ABC.

Regé-Jean also starred in the romance movie Sylvie’s Love where he played the role of Chico Sweetney. The film was released December 23, 2020 on Amazon Prime. The actor stars alongside Tessa Thompson.[2]

Filmography

Film

Caption text Year Title Role Notes 2004 Troublemaker Jay Short film 2015 Survivor Robert Purvell 2016 Second Summer of Love Rupert Short film 2016 The Merchant of Venice Solanio 2018 Mortal Engines Captain Khora 2020 Sylvie's Love Chico

Television

Caption text Year Title Role Notes 2005 Casualty Daniel Kimpton Episode: "Teacher's Pet/Crash and Burn" 2013 Fresh Meat Dean 2 episodes 2015 Waterloo Road Guy Braxton Regular role; 8 episodes (Series 10) 2016 Roots Chicken George Miniseries 2016 Spark Alex Lavelle TV Pilot 2018–2019 For the People Leonard Knox Regular role; 20 episodes 2020 Bridgerton Simon Basset Lead role

Trivia

He used to have purple hair and play in a punk band. [1]

When he was cast in Bridgerton, Page immediately read The Duke and I, the first book in Julia Quinn's Bridgerton series. And he loved it.[4]

Pictures

BRIDGERTON (L to R) REGÉ-JEAN PAGE as SIMON BASSET and PHOEBE DYNEVOR as DAPHNE BRIDGERTON in episode 108 of BRIDGERTON Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

Regé-Jean Page