Questions were raised why [[Ellen Gwaradzimba]] was not arrested after she distributed rice in Sakubva high density. <ref name="NZ">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/mdc-mutasa-south-mp-arrested-for-donating-mealie-meal/ MDC Mutasa South MP Arrested For Donating Mealie-Meal], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: April 22, 2020, Retrieved: February 23, 2022</ref>

''' Tsunga ''' confirmed the arrest, saying he was arrested while giving the residents maize-meal. He was taken to Mutare Central Police station where he paid a $500 fine for contravening Statutory Instrument 83 of 2020 which prohibits unnecessary movement during the national lockdown.

On ''' 21 April 2020 ''' , ''' Regai Tsunga ''' was arrested by police in Palmerstone, [[Mutare]] while donating maize-meal to members in his constituency.

In the '''2022''' By-Elections, ( see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]] ) [[Mutasa]] South returned to [[Parliament]]:

''' Tsunga ''' and his colleagues filed their nomination papers for [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)|March 26 parliamentary by-elections]]. <ref name="NZZ">Anna Chibamu and Bulawayo Correspondent, [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/biti-5-other-recalled-mps-file-nomination-papers-for-march-by-election/ Biti, 5 Other Recalled MPs File Nomination Papers For March By-Election], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: January 29, 2022, Retrieved: February 23, 2022</ref>

But another High Court judge Justice Never Katiyo issued a provisional order directing the [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]] (Zec) to reopen nominations for the six constituencies. The ruling by Katiyo came after one Paul Rukanda, claiming to be PDP secretary-general filed an urgent chamber application challenging Chitapi's ruling. <ref name="ND">MOSES MATENGA/EVANS MATHANDA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2022/01/high-court-reverses-biti-5-others-parly-bounce-back/ High Court reverses Biti, 5 others Parly bounce-back], ''NewsDay'', Published: January 27, 2022, Retrieved: February 23, 2022</ref>

On ''' 25 January 2022 ''' , Chitapi had ruled that the recall of ''' Regai Tsunga ''' and five others was illegal.

On ''' 26 January 2022 ''' , [[High Court]] judge Justice [[Never Katiyo]] cancelled Justice [[Tawanda Chitapi]]'s ruling stopping by-elections in six constituencies that allowed ''' Tsunga ''' and his colleagues to return to Parliament without being subjected to an election.

In ''' October 2021 ''' , [[ High Court ]] judge Justice Mafusire ordered the reinstatement of the six former opposition Members of the National Assembly. <ref name="V">[https://www.veritaszim.net/node/5295 COURT WATCH 19-2021 - High Court Revokes Recall of Opposition MPs], ''Veritas'', Published: October 6, 2021, Retrieved: February 23, 2022</ref>

Other recalled Members of Parliament included [[Willias Madzimure]] MP for Kambuzuma, [[Settlement Chikwinya]] MP for Mbizo, [[Tendai Biti]], Member of Parliament for Pumula Constituency [[Sichelesile Mahlangu]] and [[Kucaca Phulu]] MP for Nkulumane.

Speaker of Parliament Advocate [[Jacob Mudenda]] made the announcement after receiving the notice from the Secretary-General of the PDP [[Benjamin Rukanda]].

In the ''' 2018 ''' elections, ''' Tsunga ''' contested for the [[ Mutasa ]] South Parliamentary seat as a member of the [[MDC Alliance]]. He won the election. On ''' 17 March 2021 ''' , ''' Regai Tsunga ''' and five others were recalled from Parliament after the [[People's Democratic Party]] (PDP) announced that they were no longer members of the party.

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

'''Regai Tsunga''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of the [[Citizens' Coalition for Change]] (CCC) party.

'''Regai Tsunga''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of the [[Citizens' Coalition for Change]] (CCC) party.

