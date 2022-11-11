Difference between revisions of "Reggie Moyo"
|+
|+
Reggie Moyo is a politician who is a member of the United Movement for Democratic Change. He was elected in Luveve, Bulawayo, in 2013.
Personal
Moyo was born and raised in Zimbabwe.
Schools/Education
No information was found on his schools or education.
Service/Career
Reggie Moyo's political career took off when he joined the MDC-T led by Morgan Tsvangirai. In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Luveve returned to Parliament:
- Reggie Moyo of MDC–T with 5 586 votes or 46.74 percent,
- Nicholas Mhlanga of Zanu PF with 2 874 votes or 24.04 percent,
- Israel Mabaleka of MDC–N with 2 348 votes or 19.64 percent,
- 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.
Total 11 955 votes
Up until March 2015, he was the member of Parliament for Luveve before he was recalled by the MDC-T on whose ticket he had been elected into the house of assembly.[1]
Moyo's political career has been quite eventful. In 2013 the former Luveve legislator was up in arms with his constituents after the latter claimed that the member of parliament had misused funds allocated by the government for community development. [2]
Events
Further Reading
References
- ↑ MUDENDA’S FULL JUDGEMENT ON RENEWAL TEAM LEGISLATORS, Election Resource Centre, Published: March 18, 2015, Retrieved: March 19, 2015
- ↑ Jesilyn Dendere Residents, MP clash over CDF, Radio Dialogue, Published: May 3, 2013, Retrieved: March 19, 2015