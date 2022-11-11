|+Related Profiles You Might Want to See

''' Moyo ''' 's political career has been quite eventful. In ''' 2013 ''' the former [[ Luveve ]] legislator was up in arms with his constituents after the latter claimed that the member of parliament had misused funds allocated by the government for community development. <ref name="radiodialogue">Jesilyn Dendere [http://www.radiodialogue.com/residents-mp-clash-over-cdf/ Residents, MP clash over CDF], ''Radio Dialogue'', Published: May 3, 2013, Retrieved: March 19, 2015</ref>

Up until ''' March 2015 ''' , he was the member of [[ Parliament ]] for [[ Luveve ]] before he was recalled by the [[ MDC - T ]] on whose ticket he had been elected into the house of assembly.<ref name="electionresource">[https://erczim.org/?p=2525 MUDENDA’S FULL JUDGEMENT ON RENEWAL TEAM LEGISLATORS], ''Election Resource Centre'', Published: March 18, 2015, Retrieved: March 19, 2015</ref> <br/>

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Luveve]] returned to [[Parliament]]:

No information was found on his schools or education.

Reggie Moyo's political career took off when he joined the [[MDC-T]] led by Morgan Tsvangirai. Up until March 2015, he was the member of Parliament for Luveve before he was recalled by the MDC T on whose ticket he had been elected into the house of assembly.<ref name="electionresource">[https://erczim.org/?p=2525 MUDENDA'S FULL JUDGEMENT ON RENEWAL TEAM LEGISLATORS], ''Election Resource Centre'', Published: March 18, 2015, Retrieved: March 19, 2015</ref> Moyo's political career has been quite eventful. In 2013 the former Luveve legislator was up in arms with his constituents after the latter claimed that the member of parliament had misused funds allocated by the government for community development.<ref name="radiodialogue">Jesilyn Dendere [http://www.radiodialogue.com/residents-mp-clash-over-cdf/ Residents, MP clash over CDF], ''Radio Dialogue'', Published: May 3, 2013, Retrieved: March 19, 2015</ref>

'''Reggie Moyo ''' is a politician who is a member of the [[United Movement for Democratic Change]] . He was elected in [[Luveve]], [[Bulawayo]], in '''2013'''.

Personal

Moyo was born and raised in Zimbabwe.

Schools/Education

No information was found on his schools or education.

Service/Career

Reggie Moyo's political career took off when he joined the MDC-T led by Morgan Tsvangirai. In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Luveve returned to Parliament:

Reggie Moyo of MDC–T with 5 586 votes or 46.74 percent,

of MDC–T with 5 586 votes or 46.74 percent, Nicholas Mhlanga of Zanu PF with 2 874 votes or 24.04 percent,

Israel Mabaleka of MDC–N with 2 348 votes or 19.64 percent,

3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.

Total 11 955 votes

Events

Further Reading