[[File:Reggie saruchera.jpg|thumb|Reggie Francis Saruchera]] '''Reggie Francis Saruchera''' is the founder and Managing Partner for Grant Thornton in Zimbabwe. In June 2021, Saruchera was fired as [[Air Zimbabwe]] (AirZim) administrator. He was accused of failing to turn Air Zimbabwe's fortunes around despite receiving huge amounts of cash for its revival.

Education

Bachelor Accounting (University of Zimbabwe)

Chartered Accountant (Zimbabwe)

Certified Fraud Examiner

Estate Administrator[1]

Career

After qualifying as a Chartered Accountant, Reggie Saruchera spent 10 years in commerce and industry, rising through the ranks in a number of organizations to reach the position of Finance Director. He left to set up Grant Thornton Zimbabwe (formerly Camelsa Chartered Accountants Zimbabwe) in 1996.

Reggie Saruchera has also served as a Judicial Manager, Curator, Fraud Examiner and Liquidator and has handled some of the most high profile assignments in Zimbabwe.[1]

Air Zimbabwe

In July 2021, there were reports that Reggie Saruchera was fired as Air Zim administrator after senior officials there orchestrated his ousting. Saruchera was allegedly fired in late June 2021.

He was accused of failing to turn its fortunes around despite receiving huge amounts of cash for its revival.

The Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) issued a directive to Saruchera to leave office by June 20 2021.

Saruchera was appointed administrator in October 2018 with specific instructions to turn around the fortunes of the parastatal and clearing its US$349 million local debt.

The OPC reportedly accused Saruchera and his team of worsening the situation at the national carrier by dismantling administrative systems, making it even more difficult to resuscitate.[2]

Positions Held

Appointed Investigator in terms of the Prevention of Corruption Act ( Chapter 9:16) for various organisations.

Handled one of the biggest fraud case in the Financial Services Sector.

Investigations into foreign currency trading activities by banks

Investigations into the liquidity challenges facing the banking sector in January 2008

Assisted the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to re-align and restructure struggling financial institutions[1]