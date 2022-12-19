Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – stood for Ward 6 Mutasa RDC. The election returned:

Stephen Kavhuru of MDC with 1066 votes,

Regina Barara of Zanu-PF with 1063 votes,

Precious Nyakujara of ZIPP with 60 votes. [1]

2022 - Following the death of Stephen Kavhuru, a by-election was held for Mutasa RDC Ward 6 on 17 December 2022. It returned:

Regina Barara of Zanu PF with 1 080 votes or 71.7 percent,

Babrah Nyamuru of CCC with 433 votes or 28.3 percent,

Of 2597 registered voters, a total of 1 528 votes were cast, or 58.8 percent.

References

↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018



