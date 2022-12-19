No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

No information was found on her age, place of birth, or family.

'''Regina Barara''' was elected to Ward 6, [[Mutasa RDC]], on '''17 December 2022''', following the death of [[Stephen E Kavhuru]].

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – stood for Ward 6 Mutasa RDC. The election returned:

Stephen Kavhuru of MDC with 1066 votes,

Regina Barara of Zanu-PF with 1063 votes,

Precious Nyakujara of ZIPP with 60 votes. [1]

2022 - Following the death of Stephen Kavhuru, a by-election was held for Mutasa RDC Ward 6 on 17 December 2022. It returned:

Regina Barara of Zanu PF with 1 080 votes or 71.7 percent,

Babrah Nyamuru of CCC with 433 votes or 28.3 percent,

Of 2597 registered voters, a total of 1 528 votes were cast, or 58.8 percent.

References

↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018



