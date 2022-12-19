Pindula

Latest revision as of 08:52, 19 December 2022

Regina Barara was elected to Ward 6, Mutasa RDC, on 17 December 2022, following the death of Stephen E Kavhuru.

Personal Details

No information was found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – stood for Ward 6 Mutasa RDC. The election returned:

2022 - Following the death of Stephen Kavhuru, a by-election was held for Mutasa RDC Ward 6 on 17 December 2022. It returned:

Of 2597 registered voters, a total of 1 528 votes were cast, or 58.8 percent.

Events

Further Reading

References

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018


