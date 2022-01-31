Difference between revisions of "Regina Chinamasa"
|Regina Chinamasa
|Education
|University of Zimbabwe
|Employer
|ZIMRA
|Title
|ZIMRA Acting Commissioner-General
|Term
|1 February 2022-
|Predecessor
|Rameck Masaire
Regina Chinamasa is a Zimbabwean tax expert. On 31 January 2022, Chinamasa was appointed Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) Acting Commissioner-General with effect from February 1.
Education
She graduated from the University of Zimbabwe.[1]
Career
On 31 January 2022, Chinamasa was named as ZIMRA Acting Commissioner-General taking over from Rameck Masaire who retired.
A Commissioner for Revenue Assurance, Chinamasa is credited for introducing various processes that are plugging revenue leakages through modern investigative and compliance systems.
She joined the Investigation Division of ZIMRA at its inception in 2001.[2]
References
