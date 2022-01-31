Regina Chinamasa is a Zimbabwean tax expert. On 31 January 2022, Chinamasa was appointed Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) Acting Commissioner-General with effect from February 1.

Education

She graduated from the University of Zimbabwe.[1]

Career

On 31 January 2022, Chinamasa was named as ZIMRA Acting Commissioner-General taking over from Rameck Masaire who retired.

A Commissioner for Revenue Assurance, Chinamasa is credited for introducing various processes that are plugging revenue leakages through modern investigative and compliance systems.

She joined the Investigation Division of ZIMRA at its inception in 2001.[2]