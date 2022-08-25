'''Regina Chinamasa''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] tax expert. On the 25th of August 2022, she was appointed as the substantive commissioner-general of the [[Zimbabwe Revenue Authority]] (ZIMRA). She had held the post in an acting capacity with effect from February 1, 2022 , following her appointment on the 31 January of the same year . She is the daughter of the late James Anthony Chinamasa, ex-Kutama headmaster, and brother to [[Patrick Chinamasa]], a former Finance and Economic Development Minister .

Education

She graduated from the University of Zimbabwe.[1]

Career

On 31 January 2022, Chinamasa was named as ZIMRA Acting Commissioner-General taking over from Rameck Masaire who retired.

A Commissioner for Revenue Assurance, Chinamasa is credited for introducing various processes that are plugging revenue leakages through modern investigative and compliance systems.

She joined the Investigation Division of ZIMRA at its inception in 2001.[2]