Famous names associated with the school.

Given below are the names of the students who have scored the highest percentage in ACADEMICS in the SSC from the year 1977 onwards.

The School helpline during the office hours at: 9am to 12pm

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

'''Regina Mundi Secondary School''' or High School is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Gweru]], [[Midlands Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.

'''Regina Mundi Secondary School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Midlands Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.

Regina Mundi Secondary School or High School is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Gweru, Midlands Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools.



Location

Address: Gweru

Telephone: 0832 2541492.

Cell:

Email: reginamundischool@gmail.com

Web: https://reginamundischool.com/ [1]



The School helpline during the office hours at: 9am to 12pm 08322541492, 8080107628,





History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.

Given below are the names of the students who have scored the highest percentage in ACADEMICS in the SSC from the year 1977 onwards. ROLL OF HONOUR:

Year Name 1977 Saraswat Prakash 1978 Kamlakar Shetty 1979 Albert Mascarenhas 1980 Ajay Sood 1981 Venkatramana D 1982 Suresh Ramchandani 1983 Abdul Khader 1984 S Perez da Silva 1985 Prasanna Parulekar 1986 Rajan Mathur 1987 Pranshu Trivedi 1988 Gaurav Saigal 1989 Aditya Desai 1990 Vinod D’sa 1991 Lalit Saraswat 1992 Florian Gomes 1993 Ryan Menezes 1994 Dexter D’costa 1995 Vishal Desai 1996 Govind Dhume 1997 Dhirendra Prabhu 1998 Vivek Devalkar 1999 Smikesh Kutty 2000 Sherwin Godinho 2001 Kenneth Rodrigues 2002 Anand Katti 2003 Vaibhav Naik 2004 Melito Morais 2005 Sherwin Sequeira 2006 Vinson Fernandes 2007 Vaibhav Sardesai 2008 Abner D’souza 2009 Niranjan Pandeshwar 2010 Waulden D’Mello 2011 Shardool Kulkarni 2012 Kevin D’Costa 2013 Regina Dias 2014 Joseph Da Silva 2015 Cyrus Gomes 2016 Sherwyn Correia 2017 Genevieve Afonso 2018 Ana Smriti Paes 2019 Sara Kriti Paes

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.





Associations

Famous names associated with the school.





Other information

Further Reading