Difference between revisions of "Regina Mundi Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 59:
|Line 59:
* courses offered, to what levels.
* courses offered, to what levels.
|−
Given below are the names of the students who have scored the highest percentage in ACADEMICS in the SSC from the year 1977 onwards.
|+
Given below are the names of the students who have scored the highest percentage in ACADEMICS in the SSC from the year 1977 onwards.
|−
ROLL OF HONOUR:
|+
ROLL OF HONOUR:
|−
Year Name
|+
Year Name
|−
1977 Saraswat Prakash
|+
1977 Saraswat Prakash
|−
1978 Kamlakar Shetty
|+
1978 Kamlakar Shetty
|−
1979 Albert Mascarenhas
|+
1979 Albert Mascarenhas
|−
1980 Ajay Sood
|+
1980 Ajay Sood
|−
1981 Venkatramana D
|+
1981 Venkatramana D
|−
1982 Suresh Ramchandani
|+
1982 Suresh Ramchandani
|−
1983 Abdul Khader
|+
1983 Abdul Khader
|−
1984 S Perez da Silva
|+
1984 S Perez da Silva
|−
1985 Prasanna Parulekar
|+
1985 Prasanna Parulekar
|−
1986 Rajan Mathur
|+
1986 Rajan Mathur
|−
1987 Pranshu Trivedi
|+
1987 Pranshu Trivedi
|−
1988 Gaurav Saigal
|+
1988 Gaurav Saigal
|−
1989 Aditya Desai
|+
1989 Aditya Desai
|−
1990 Vinod D’sa
|+
1990 Vinod D’sa
|−
1991 Lalit Saraswat
|+
1991 Lalit Saraswat
|−
1992 Florian Gomes
|+
1992 Florian Gomes
|−
1993 Ryan Menezes
|+
1993 Ryan Menezes
|−
1994 Dexter D’costa
|+
1994 Dexter D’costa
|−
1995 Vishal Desai
|+
1995 Vishal Desai
|−
1996 Govind Dhume
|+
1996 Govind Dhume
|−
1997 Dhirendra Prabhu
|+
1997 Dhirendra Prabhu
|−
1998 Vivek Devalkar
|+
1998 Vivek Devalkar
|−
1999 Smikesh Kutty
|+
1999 Smikesh Kutty
|−
2000 Sherwin Godinho
|+
2000 Sherwin Godinho
|−
2001 Kenneth Rodrigues
|+
2001 Kenneth Rodrigues
|−
2002 Anand Katti
|+
2002 Anand Katti
|−
2003 Vaibhav Naik
|+
2003 Vaibhav Naik
|−
2004 Melito Morais
|+
2004 Melito Morais
|−
2005 Sherwin Sequeira
|+
2005 Sherwin Sequeira
|−
2006 Vinson Fernandes
|+
2006 Vinson Fernandes
|−
2007 Vaibhav Sardesai
|+
2007 Vaibhav Sardesai
|−
2008 Abner D’souza
|+
2008 Abner D’souza
|−
2009 Niranjan Pandeshwar
|+
2009 Niranjan Pandeshwar
|−
2010 Waulden D’Mello
|+
2010 Waulden D’Mello
|−
2011 Shardool Kulkarni
|+
2011 Shardool Kulkarni
|−
2012 Kevin D’Costa
|+
2012 Kevin D’Costa
|−
2013 Regina Dias
|+
2013 Regina Dias
|−
2014 Joseph Da Silva
|+
2014 Joseph Da Silva
|−
2015 Cyrus Gomes
|+
2015 Cyrus Gomes
|−
2016 Sherwyn Correia
|+
2016 Sherwyn Correia
|−
2017 Genevieve Afonso
|+
2017 Genevieve Afonso
|−
2018 Ana Smriti Paes
|+
2018 Ana Smriti Paes
|−
2019 Sara Kriti Paes
|+
2019 Sara Kriti Paes
==Events==
==Events==
Latest revision as of 14:13, 13 May 2021
|Regina Mundi Secondary School
|Location
|Midlands
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263-54-23560
Regina Mundi Secondary School or High School is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Gweru, Midlands Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools.
Location
Address: Gweru
Telephone: 0832 2541492.
Cell:
Email: reginamundischool@gmail.com
Web: https://reginamundischool.com/ [1]
The School helpline during the office hours at: 9am to 12pm 08322541492, 8080107628,
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Given below are the names of the students who have scored the highest percentage in ACADEMICS in the SSC from the year 1977 onwards.
ROLL OF HONOUR:
Year Name
1977 Saraswat Prakash
1978 Kamlakar Shetty
1979 Albert Mascarenhas
1980 Ajay Sood
1981 Venkatramana D
1982 Suresh Ramchandani
1983 Abdul Khader
1984 S Perez da Silva
1985 Prasanna Parulekar
1986 Rajan Mathur
1987 Pranshu Trivedi
1988 Gaurav Saigal
1989 Aditya Desai
1990 Vinod D’sa
1991 Lalit Saraswat
1992 Florian Gomes
1993 Ryan Menezes
1994 Dexter D’costa
1995 Vishal Desai
1996 Govind Dhume
1997 Dhirendra Prabhu
1998 Vivek Devalkar
1999 Smikesh Kutty
2000 Sherwin Godinho
2001 Kenneth Rodrigues
2002 Anand Katti
2003 Vaibhav Naik
2004 Melito Morais
2005 Sherwin Sequeira
2006 Vinson Fernandes
2007 Vaibhav Sardesai
2008 Abner D’souza
2009 Niranjan Pandeshwar
2010 Waulden D’Mello
2011 Shardool Kulkarni
2012 Kevin D’Costa
2013 Regina Dias
2014 Joseph Da Silva
2015 Cyrus Gomes
2016 Sherwyn Correia
2017 Genevieve Afonso
2018 Ana Smriti Paes
2019 Sara Kriti Paes
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.