Difference between revisions of "Reginald Mashingaidze"

In July 2018, Reginald Mashingaidze was elected to Ward 4 Chitungwiza Municipality, for Zanu PF, with 2907 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Chitungwiza Municipality with 2907 votes, beating Ruramai Chenjerai, independent with 1349 votes, Shungu Timbatimba, independent with 1340 votes, Mary Terayi of BZA with 391 votes, Luke Dzinamaria of CODE with 362 votes, Simbarashe Paul Gostino of ZIPP with 271 votes, Rekie Ranzvenga, independent with 197 votes, Noway Musonza of NCA with 159 votes, Crymos Makusha of PRC with 127 votes, and Stanford Satimino of ZDU with 90 votes. [1]

