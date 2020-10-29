Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Regional Distances"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "Distances, from Zimbabwe border posts and urban centres, to Regional locations, in Km {| class="wikitable" |+ Caption text |- ! !! Beit Bridge !! Bulawayo !! Chirundu !! Gw...")
 
(19 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 7: Line 7:
 
!  !! Beit Bridge !! Bulawayo !! Chirundu !! Gweru !! Harare !! Karoi !! Masvingo !! Mutare !! Nyamapanda !! Plumtree !! Victoria Falls
 
!  !! Beit Bridge !! Bulawayo !! Chirundu !! Gweru !! Harare !! Karoi !! Masvingo !! Mutare !! Nyamapanda !! Plumtree !! Victoria Falls
 
|-
 
|-
| Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example
+
| Arusha || xx || 3106 || 2332 || Gwe || 2668 || k || Mas || mut || nya || Plum || VF
 
|-
 
|-
| Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example
+
| Beria || BB || 726 || Chi || Gwe || 565 || K || Mas || mut || nya || Plum || VF
 
|-
 
|-
| Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example
+
| Blantyre || BB || 1287 || Chi || Gwe || 612 || K || Mas || mut || nya || Plum || VF
 
|-
 
|-
| Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example
+
| Cape Town || BB || 2268 || Chi || Gwe || 2615 || K || Mas || mut || nya || Plum || 2716
 
|-
 
|-
| Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example
+
| Dar es Salaam || BB || 3073 || Chi || Gwe || 2634 || K || Mas || mut || nya || Plum || 2458
 
|-
 
|-
| Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example
+
| Durban || 1142 || 1389 || 2042 || 1545 || 1728 || 1894 || 1430 || 1727 || 1960 || 1563 || 1902
 
|-
 
|-
| Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example
+
| Gaborone || 1029 || 708 || 1133 || 872 || 1147 || 1221 || 988 || 1277 || 1485 || 608 || 1156
 
|-
 
|-
| Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example
+
| Johannesburg || 561 || 882 || 1461 || 964 || 1141 || 1313 || 849 || 1146 || 1379 || 982 || 1156
 
|-
 
|-
| Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example
+
| Lubumbashi || BB || 1413 || Chi || Gwe || 975 || K || Mas || mut || nya ||Plum || 959
 
|-
 
|-
| Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example
+
| Lusaka || BB || 927 || Chi || Gwe || 489 || K || Mas || mut || nya || Plum|| 473
 
|-
 
|-
| Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example
+
| Maputo || BB || 1109 || Chi || Gwe || 1368 || K || Mas || mut || nya || Plum || 1509
 
|-
 
|-
| Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example
+
| Maseru || BB || 1357 || Chi || Gwe || 1616 || K || Mas || mut || nya || Plum || 1869
 
|-
 
|-
| Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example
+
| Mbabane || BB || 977 || Chi || Gwe || 1236 || K || Mas || mut || nya || Plum || 1628
 +
|-
 +
| Nairobi || 3524 || 3384 || 2418 || 3219 || 2944 || 2567 || 3236 || 3207 || 3182 || 3484 || 2756
 
|-
 
|-
| Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example
+
| Windhoek || BB || 2882 || Chi || Gwe || 2029 || k || Mas || Mut || nya || Plum || 1177
 
|}
 
|}
 +
 +
[[Category:Travel]]
 +
[[Category:Tourism]]

Revision as of 11:30, 29 October 2020

Distances, from Zimbabwe border posts and urban centres, to Regional locations, in Km


Caption text
Beit Bridge Bulawayo Chirundu Gweru Harare Karoi Masvingo Mutare Nyamapanda Plumtree Victoria Falls
Arusha xx 3106 2332 Gwe 2668 k Mas mut nya Plum VF
Beria BB 726 Chi Gwe 565 K Mas mut nya Plum VF
Blantyre BB 1287 Chi Gwe 612 K Mas mut nya Plum VF
Cape Town BB 2268 Chi Gwe 2615 K Mas mut nya Plum 2716
Dar es Salaam BB 3073 Chi Gwe 2634 K Mas mut nya Plum 2458
Durban 1142 1389 2042 1545 1728 1894 1430 1727 1960 1563 1902
Gaborone 1029 708 1133 872 1147 1221 988 1277 1485 608 1156
Johannesburg 561 882 1461 964 1141 1313 849 1146 1379 982 1156
Lubumbashi BB 1413 Chi Gwe 975 K Mas mut nya Plum 959
Lusaka BB 927 Chi Gwe 489 K Mas mut nya Plum 473
Maputo BB 1109 Chi Gwe 1368 K Mas mut nya Plum 1509
Maseru BB 1357 Chi Gwe 1616 K Mas mut nya Plum 1869
Mbabane BB 977 Chi Gwe 1236 K Mas mut nya Plum 1628
Nairobi 3524 3384 2418 3219 2944 2567 3236 3207 3182 3484 2756
Windhoek BB 2882 Chi Gwe 2029 k Mas Mut nya Plum 1177
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Regional_Distances&oldid=94439"