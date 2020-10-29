Difference between revisions of "Regional Distances"

(23 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)

! !! Beit Bridge !! Bulawayo !! Chirundu !! Gweru !! Harare !! Karoi !! Masvingo !! Mutare !! Nyamapanda !! Plumtree !! Victoria Falls ! !! Beit Bridge !! Bulawayo !! Chirundu !! Gweru !! Harare !! Karoi !! Masvingo !! Mutare !! Nyamapanda !! Plumtree !! Victoria Falls

|- |-

− | Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example + | Arusha || 3248 || 3106 || 2332 || 2943 || 2668 || 2481 || 2960 || 2931 || 2906 || 3207 || 2652

|- |-

− | Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example + | Beria || 887 || 726 || 917 || 707 || 565 || 768 || 599 || 302 || 580 || 1071 || 1318

|- |-

− | Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example + | Blantyre || BB || 1287 || Chi || Gwe || 612 || K || Mas || mut || nya || Plum || VF

|- |-

− | Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example + | Cape Town || 2004 || 2268 || 2904 || 2407 || 2615 || 2756 || 2292 || 2589 || 2902 || 2168 || 2716

|- |-

− | Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example + | Dar es Salaam || BB || 3073 || Chi || Gwe || 2634 || K || Mas || mut || nya || Plum || 2458

|- |-

− | Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example + | Durban || 1142 || 1389 || 2042 || 1545 || 1728 || 1894 || 1430 || 1727 || 1960 || 1563 || 1902

|- |-

− | Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example + | Gaborone || 1029 || 708 || 1133 || 872 || 1147 || 1221 || 988 || 1277 || 1485 || 608 || 1156

|- |-

− | Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example + | Johannesburg || 561 || 882 || 1461 || 964 || 1141 || 1313 || 849 || 1146 || 1379 || 982 || 1156

|- |-

− | Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example + | Lubumbashi || 1572 || 1413 || 672 || 1008 || 1008 || 821K || 1316Mas || XXmut || nya ||Plum || 959

|- |-

− | Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example + | Lusaka || 1053 || 927 || 153 || 651 || 489 || 302 || 797 || 768 || 743 || 1027 || 473

|- |-

− | Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example + | Maputo || BB || 1109 || Chi || Gwe || 1368 || K || Mas || mut || nya || Plum || 1509

|- |-

− | Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example + | Maseru || BB || 1357 || Chi || Gwe || 1616 || K || Mas || mut || nya || Plum || 1869

|- |-

− | Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example + | Mbabane || BB || 977 || Chi || Gwe || 1236 || K || Mas || mut || nya || Plum || 1628

+ |-

+ | Nairobi || 3524 || 3384 || 2418 || 3219 || 2944 || 2567 || 3236 || 3207 || 3182 || 3484 || 2756

|- |-

− | Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example || Example + | Windhoek || BB || 2882 || Chi || Gwe || 2029 || k || Mas || Mut || nya || Plum || 1177

|} |}

+ [[Category:Travel]]