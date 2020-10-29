Difference between revisions of "Regional Distances"
Revision as of 12:22, 29 October 2020
Distances, from Zimbabwe border posts and urban centres, to Regional locations, in Km
|Beit Bridge
|Bulawayo
|Chirundu
|Gweru
|Harare
|Karoi
|Masvingo
|Mutare
|Nyamapanda
|Plumtree
|Victoria Falls
|Arusha
|3248
|3106
|2332
|2943
|2668
|2481
|2960
|2931
|2906
|3207
|2652
|Beria
|887
|726
|917
|707
|565
|768
|599
|302
|580
|1071
|1318
|Blantyre
|BB
|1287
|Chi
|Gwe
|612
|K
|Mas
|mut
|nya
|Plum
|VF
|Cape Town
|2004
|2268
|2904
|2407
|2615
|2756
|2292
|2589
|2902
|2168
|2716
|Dar es Salaam
|BB
|3073
|Chi
|Gwe
|2634
|K
|Mas
|mut
|nya
|Plum
|2458
|Durban
|1142
|1389
|2042
|1545
|1728
|1894
|1430
|1727
|1960
|1563
|1902
|Gaborone
|1029
|708
|1133
|872
|1147
|1221
|988
|1277
|1485
|608
|1156
|Johannesburg
|561
|882
|1461
|964
|1141
|1313
|849
|1146
|1379
|982
|1156
|Lubumbashi
|1572
|1413
|672
|1008
|1008
|821K
|1316Mas
|XXmut
|nya
|Plum
|959
|Lusaka
|1053
|927
|153
|651
|489
|302
|797
|768
|743
|1027
|473
|Maputo
|BB
|1109
|Chi
|Gwe
|1368
|K
|Mas
|mut
|nya
|Plum
|1509
|Maseru
|BB
|1357
|Chi
|Gwe
|1616
|K
|Mas
|mut
|nya
|Plum
|1869
|Mbabane
|BB
|977
|Chi
|Gwe
|1236
|K
|Mas
|mut
|nya
|Plum
|1628
|Nairobi
|3524
|3384
|2418
|3219
|2944
|2567
|3236
|3207
|3182
|3484
|2756
|Windhoek
|BB
|2882
|Chi
|Gwe
|2029
|k
|Mas
|Mut
|nya
|Plum
|1177