Difference between revisions of "Regional Distances"

| Arusha || Example || 3106 || Example || Example || 2668 || Example || Example || Example

| Beria || Example || 726 || Example || Example || 565 || Example || Example || Example

| Blantyre || Example || 1287 || Example || Example || 612 || Example || Example || Example || Example

| Cape Town || Example || 2268 || Example || XX || 2615 || Example || Example || Example || Example

| Dar es Salaam || Example || 3073 || Example || XX || 2634 || Example || Example || Example || Example

| Durban || Example || 1389 || Example || Example || 1728 || Example || Example || Example || Example

| Gaborone || Example || 798 || Example || Example || 1147 || Example || Example || Example || Example

| Johannesburg || Example || 882 || Example || Example || 1141 || Example || Example || Example || Example

| Lubumbashi || Example || 1413 || Example || Example || 975 || Example || Example || Example || Example

| Lusaka || Example || 927 || Example || Example || 489 || Example || Example || Example || Example

| Maputo || Example || 1109 || Example || Example || 1368 || Example || Example || Example || Example

| Maseru || Example || 1357 || Example || Example || 1616 || Example || Example || Example || Example

| Mbabane || Example || 977 || Example || Example || 1236 || Example || Example || Example || Example

| Nairobi || Example || 3384 || Example || Example || 2944 || Example || Example || Example || Example

−