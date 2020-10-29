Difference between revisions of "Regional Distances"
|Line 1:
Distances, from Zimbabwe border posts and urban centres, to Regional locations, in Km
Distances, from Zimbabwe border posts and urban centres, to Regional locations, in Km
| Arusha || 3248 || '''3106''' || 2332 || 2943 || '''2668''' || 2481 || 2960 || '''2931''' || 2906 || 3207 || 2652
| Arusha || 3248 || '''3106''' || 2332 || 2943 || '''2668''' || 2481 || 2960 || '''2931''' || 2906 || 3207 || 2652
| Windhoek || 2609 || '''2882''' || 2381 || 3046 || '''2029''' || 2232 || 2321 || '''2292''' || 2267 || 2982 || 1177
| Windhoek || 2609 || '''2882''' || 2381 || 3046 || '''2029''' || 2232 || 2321 || '''2292''' || 2267 || 2982 || 1177
Latest revision as of 14:05, 29 October 2020
Distances, from Zimbabwe border posts and urban centres, to Regional locations, in Km. See also Distances in Zimbabwe.
|Beit Bridge
|Bulawayo
|Chirundu
|Gweru
|Harare
|Karoi
|Masvingo
|Mutare
|Nyamapanda
|Plumtree
|Victoria Falls
|Arusha
|3248
|3106
|2332
|2943
|2668
|2481
|2960
|2931
|2906
|3207
|2652
|Beria
|887
|726
|917
|707
|565
|768
|599
|302
|580
|1071
|1318
|Blantyre
|1192
|1287
|1313
|887
|612
|961
|904
|727
|374
|1387
|1726
|Cape Town
|2004
|2268
|2904
|2407
|2615
|2756
|2292
|2589
|2902
|2168
|2716
|Dar es Salaam
|3214
|3073
|2138
|2909
|2634
|2287
|2926
|2897
|2872
|3173
|2458
|Durban
|1142
|1389
|2042
|1545
|1728
|1894
|1430
|1727
|1960
|1563
|1902
|Gaborone
|1029
|708
|1133
|872
|1147
|1221
|988
|1277
|1485
|608
|1156
|Johannesburg
|561
|882
|1461
|964
|1141
|1313
|849
|1146
|1379
|982
|1156
|Lubumbashi
|1572
|1413
|672
|1170
|1008
|821
|1316
|1287
|1262
|1546
|959
|Lusaka
|1053
|927
|153
|651
|489
|302
|797
|768
|743
|1027
|473
|Maputo
|781
|1109
|1688
|1191
|1368
|1540
|1076
|1403
|1822
|1209
|1509
|Maseru
|999
|1357
|1899
|1402
|1616
|1751
|1287
|1584
|1817
|1457
|1869
|Mbabane
|928
|977
|1828
|1331
|1236
|1680
|1216
|1513
|1746
|1077
|1628
|Nairobi
|3524
|3384
|2418
|3219
|2944
|2567
|3236
|3207
|3182
|3484
|2756
|Windhoek
|2609
|2882
|2381
|3046
|2029
|2232
|2321
|2292
|2267
|2982
|1177