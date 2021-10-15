In July 2018, Regis Munda was elected to Ward 24 Muzarabani RDC, for Zanu PF with 2337 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 24 Muzarabani RDC with 2337 votes, beating Taison Mashiri of MDC Alliance with 122 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

