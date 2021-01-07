Difference between revisions of "Regis Munhenzva"
Regis Munhenzva was a Zimbabwean businessman. He was also the president of the Zimbabwe Long-Distance Bus Operators Association.
Businesses
Munhenzva was a transport mogul and owned buses which plied long-distance routes in Zimbabwe.
Net Worth
No information was available regarding Munhenzva's net worth.
Death
Munhenzva succumbed to COVID-19 on 7 January 2021 at Avenues Clinic.[1]
References
- ↑ JUST IN: Transport Mogul Regis Munhenzva Succumbs To COVID-19, Pindula News, Published: January 7, 2021, Retrieved: January 7, 2021