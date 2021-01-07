'''Regis Munhenzva''' was a [[ Zimbabwean ]] businessman. He was also the president of the Zimbabwe Long-Distance Bus Operators Association.

Businesses

Munhenzva was a transport mogul and owned buses which plied long-distance routes in Zimbabwe.

Net Worth

No information was available regarding Munhenzva's net worth.

Death

Munhenzva succumbed to COVID-19 on 7 January 2021 at Avenues Clinic.[1]