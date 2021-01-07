Pindula

Regis Munhenzva was a Zimbabwean businessman. He was also the president of the Zimbabwe Long-Distance Bus Operators Association.

Businesses

Munhenzva was a transport mogul and owned buses which plied long-distance routes in Zimbabwe.

Net Worth

No information was available regarding Munhenzva's net worth.

Death

Munhenzva succumbed to COVID-19 on 7 January 2021 at Avenues Clinic.[1]

Family spokesperson and a nephew of the late Munhenzva, Lloyd, confirmed to a publication, Nhau News Online that his uncle died at Avenues Clinic in Harare around 1PM. He said:

He contracted Covid-19 a few days ago and to make matters worse he was asthmatic.

The late Regis’ young brother Itai was also said to be in isolation due to Covid-19.[2]

References

  1. JUST IN: Transport Mogul Regis Munhenzva Succumbs To COVID-19, Pindula News, Published: January 7, 2021, Retrieved: January 7, 2021
  2. NewsNhau, Published: January 7, 2021, Retrieved: January 7, 2021
