The late Regis’ young brother Itai was also said to be in isolation due to Covid-19.<ref name="Nhau">[https://twitter.com/NewsNhau NewsNhau], Published: January 7, 2021, Retrieved: January 7, 2021</ref>

<blockquote>He contracted Covid-19 a few days ago and to make matters worse he was asthmatic.</blockquote>

Family spokesperson and a nephew of the late Munhenzva, Lloyd, confirmed to a publication, [[Nhau News Online]] that his uncle died at Avenues Clinic in [[Harare]] around 1PM. He said:

Munhenzva succumbed to COVID-19 on 7 January 2021 at [[Avenues Clinic]].<ref name="Pindula">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/01/07/just-in-transport-mogul-regis-munhenzva-succumbs-to-covid-19/ JUST IN: Transport Mogul Regis Munhenzva Succumbs To COVID-19], ''Pindula News'', Published: January 7, 2021, Retrieved: January 7, 2021</ref>

Munhenzva succumbed to COVID-19 on 7 January 2021 at [[Avenues Clinic]].<ref name="Pindula">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/01/07/just-in-transport-mogul-regis-munhenzva-succumbs-to-covid-19/ JUST IN: Transport Mogul Regis Munhenzva Succumbs To COVID-19], ''Pindula News'', Published: January 7, 2021, Retrieved: January 7, 2021</ref>

Regis Munhenzva was a Zimbabwean businessman. He was also the president of the Zimbabwe Long-Distance Bus Operators Association.

Businesses

Munhenzva was a transport mogul and owned buses which plied long-distance routes in Zimbabwe.

Net Worth

No information was available regarding Munhenzva's net worth.

Death

Munhenzva succumbed to COVID-19 on 7 January 2021 at Avenues Clinic.[1]

Family spokesperson and a nephew of the late Munhenzva, Lloyd, confirmed to a publication, Nhau News Online that his uncle died at Avenues Clinic in Harare around 1PM. He said:

He contracted Covid-19 a few days ago and to make matters worse he was asthmatic.

The late Regis’ young brother Itai was also said to be in isolation due to Covid-19.[2]