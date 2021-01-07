Difference between revisions of "Regis Munhenzva"
Regis Munhenzva was a Zimbabwean businessman. He was also the president of the Zimbabwe Long-Distance Bus Operators Association.
Businesses
Munhenzva was a transport mogul and owned buses which plied long-distance routes in Zimbabwe.
Net Worth
No information was available regarding Munhenzva's net worth.
Death
Munhenzva succumbed to COVID-19 on 7 January 2021 at Avenues Clinic.[1]
Family spokesperson and a nephew of the late Munhenzva, Lloyd, confirmed to a publication, Nhau News Online that his uncle died at Avenues Clinic in Harare around 1PM. He said:
He contracted Covid-19 a few days ago and to make matters worse he was asthmatic.
The late Regis’ young brother Itai was also said to be in isolation due to Covid-19.[2]
References
- ↑ JUST IN: Transport Mogul Regis Munhenzva Succumbs To COVID-19, Pindula News, Published: January 7, 2021, Retrieved: January 7, 2021
- ↑ NewsNhau, Published: January 7, 2021, Retrieved: January 7, 2021