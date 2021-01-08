Munhenzva was a transport mogul and owned Munhenzva Bus Company which plied long-distance routes in Zimbabwe.

He died at the age of 56.<ref name="H"> Victor Maphosa, [https://www.herald.co.zw/transport-mogul-munhenzva-dies/ Transport mogul Munhenzva dies], ''The Herald'', Published: January 8, 2020, Retrieved: January 8, 2021</ref>

[[File:Regis-Munhenzva.jpg|right|thumb|Regis Munhenzva]] '''Regis Matavata''' popularly known as '''Regis Munhenzva''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] businessman. He was also the president of the Zimbabwe Long-Distance Bus Operators Association.

Age

Businesses

Munhenzva was a transport mogul and owned Munhenzva Bus Company which plied long-distance routes in Zimbabwe.

Net Worth

No information was available regarding Munhenzva's net worth.

Death

Munhenzva succumbed to COVID-19 on 7 January 2021 at Avenues Clinic.[2]

Family spokesperson and a nephew of the late Munhenzva, Lloyd, confirmed to a publication, Nhau News Online that his uncle died at Avenues Clinic in Harare around 1PM. He said:

He contracted Covid-19 a few days ago and to make matters worse he was asthmatic.

The late Regis’ young brother Itai was also said to be in isolation due to Covid-19.[3]