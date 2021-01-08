Difference between revisions of "Regis Munhenzva"
[[File:-Munhenzva.jpg|thumb|Regis Munhenzva]]'''Regis Matavata''' popularly known as '''Regis Munhenzva''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] businessman. He was also the president of the Zimbabwe Long-Distance Bus Operators Association.
He died at the age of 56.<ref name="H"> Victor Maphosa, [https://www.herald.co.zw/transport-mogul-munhenzva-dies/ Transport mogul Munhenzva dies], ''The Herald'', Published: January 8, 2020, Retrieved: January 8, 2021</ref>
He died at the age of 56.<ref name="H"> Victor Maphosa, [https://www.herald.co.zw/transport-mogul-munhenzva-dies/ Transport mogul Munhenzva dies], ''The Herald'', Published: January 8, 2020, Retrieved: January 8, 2021</ref>
==Businesses==
==Businesses==
==Net Worth==
==Net Worth==
No information was available regarding Munhenzva's net worth.
No information was available regarding Munhenzva's net worth.
==Death==
==Death==
|description= Regis Munhenzva was a Zimbabwean businessman and transport operator.
|description= Regis Munhenzva was a Zimbabwean businessman and transport operator.
|image= Regis-Munhenzva.jpg
|image= Regis-Munhenzva.jpg
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
Revision as of 08:25, 8 January 2021
Regis Matavata popularly known as Regis Munhenzva was a Zimbabwean businessman. He was also the president of the Zimbabwe Long-Distance Bus Operators Association.
Age
He died at the age of 56.[1]
Family
He had a younger brother named Itai.
Businesses
Munhenzva was a transport mogul and owned Munhenzva Bus Company which plied long-distance routes in Zimbabwe.
Net Worth
No information was available regarding Munhenzva's net worth.
Death
Munhenzva succumbed to COVID-19 on 7 January 2021 at Avenues Clinic.[2]
Family spokesperson and a nephew of the late Munhenzva, Lloyd, confirmed to a publication, Nhau News Online that his uncle died at Avenues Clinic in Harare around 1PM. He said:
He contracted Covid-19 a few days ago and to make matters worse he was asthmatic.
The late Regis’ young brother Itai was also said to be in isolation due to Covid-19.[3]
References
- ↑ Victor Maphosa, Transport mogul Munhenzva dies, The Herald, Published: January 8, 2020, Retrieved: January 8, 2021
- ↑ JUST IN: Transport Mogul Regis Munhenzva Succumbs To COVID-19, Pindula News, Published: January 7, 2021, Retrieved: January 7, 2021
- ↑ NewsNhau, Published: January 7, 2021, Retrieved: January 7, 2021