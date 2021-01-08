Pindula

==Family==
  
He had a younger brother named Itai.
He had a younger brother named Itai. Munhenzva left a wife and several children.<ref name="H"/>
  
 
==Businesses==
==Net Worth==
  
No information was available regarding Munhenzva's net worth.[[File:Regis-Munhenzva.jpg|right|thumb|Regis Munhenzva]]
No information was available regarding Munhenzva's net worth.[[File:Regis-Munhenzva.jpg|right|thumb|Regis Mutavata]]
  
 
==Death==
|title= Regis Munhenzva Biography, Businesses, Net Worth, Death -Pindula
 
|keywords= Regis Munhenzva, Regis Munhenzva death, Regis Munhenzva businesses, Regis Munhenzva net worth, Regis Munhenzva covid, Regis Mutavata
 
|description= Regis Munhenzva was a Zimbabwean businessman and transport operator.
 
Regis Munhenzva

Regis Matavata popularly known as Regis Munhenzva was a Zimbabwean businessman. He was also the president of the Zimbabwe Long-Distance Bus Operators Association.

Age

He died at the age of 56.[1]

Family

He had a younger brother named Itai. Munhenzva left a wife and several children.[1]

Businesses

Munhenzva was a transport mogul and owned Munhenzva Bus Company which plied long-distance routes in Zimbabwe.

Net Worth

No information was available regarding Munhenzva's net worth.

Regis Mutavata

Death

Munhenzva succumbed to COVID-19 on 7 January 2021 at Avenues Clinic.[2]

Family spokesperson and a nephew of the late Munhenzva, Lloyd, confirmed to a publication, Nhau News Online that his uncle died at Avenues Clinic in Harare around 1PM. He said:

He contracted Covid-19 a few days ago and to make matters worse he was asthmatic.

The late Regis’ young brother Itai was also said to be in isolation due to Covid-19.[3]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Victor Maphosa, Transport mogul Munhenzva dies, The Herald, Published: January 8, 2020, Retrieved: January 8, 2021
  2. JUST IN: Transport Mogul Regis Munhenzva Succumbs To COVID-19, Pindula News, Published: January 7, 2021, Retrieved: January 7, 2021
  3. NewsNhau, Published: January 7, 2021, Retrieved: January 7, 2021
