Revision as of 08:29, 8 January 2021
Regis Matavata popularly known as Regis Munhenzva was a Zimbabwean businessman. He was also the president of the Zimbabwe Long-Distance Bus Operators Association.
Age
He died at the age of 56.[1]
Family
He had a younger brother named Itai. Munhenzva left a wife and several children.[1]
Businesses
Munhenzva was a transport mogul and owned Munhenzva Bus Company which plied long-distance routes in Zimbabwe.
Net Worth
No information was available regarding Munhenzva's net worth.
Death
Munhenzva succumbed to COVID-19 on 7 January 2021 at Avenues Clinic.[2]
Family spokesperson and a nephew of the late Munhenzva, Lloyd, confirmed to a publication, Nhau News Online that his uncle died at Avenues Clinic in Harare around 1PM. He said:
He contracted Covid-19 a few days ago and to make matters worse he was asthmatic.
The late Regis’ young brother Itai was also said to be in isolation due to Covid-19.[3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Victor Maphosa, Transport mogul Munhenzva dies, The Herald, Published: January 8, 2020, Retrieved: January 8, 2021
- ↑ JUST IN: Transport Mogul Regis Munhenzva Succumbs To COVID-19, Pindula News, Published: January 7, 2021, Retrieved: January 7, 2021
- ↑ NewsNhau, Published: January 7, 2021, Retrieved: January 7, 2021