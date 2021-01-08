Regis Munhenzva

Regis Matavata popularly known as Regis Munhenzva was a Zimbabwean businessman. He was also the president of the Zimbabwe Long-Distance Bus Operators Association.

Age

He died at the age of 56.[1]

Family

He had a younger brother named Itai. Munhenzva left a wife and several children.[1]

Businesses

Munhenzva was a transport mogul and owned Munhenzva Bus Company which plied long-distance routes in Zimbabwe.

Net Worth

No information was available regarding Munhenzva's net worth.

Regis Mutavata

Death

Munhenzva succumbed to COVID-19 on 7 January 2021 at Avenues Clinic.[2]

Family spokesperson and a nephew of the late Munhenzva, Lloyd, confirmed to a publication, Nhau News Online that his uncle died at Avenues Clinic in Harare around 1PM. He said:

He contracted Covid-19 a few days ago and to make matters worse he was asthmatic.

The late Regis’ young brother Itai was also said to be in isolation due to Covid-19.[3]