Difference between revisions of "Reign Vusumuzi Mtamtabikwa"

In July 2018, Reign Vusumuzi Mtamtabikwa was elected to Ward 5 Norton Town Council, for MDC-Alliance, with 536 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Norton Town Council with 536 votes, beating Norest Chikamba of Zanu-PF with 334 votes, Pikirai Choranqanwa, independent with 102 votes, John Mutobaya, independent with 43 votes, Loveness Kunaka, independent with 21 votes and Musaope K Mtamba of ZIPP with 12 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

