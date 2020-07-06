Difference between revisions of "Reign Vusumuzi Mtamtabikwa"
In July 2018, Reign Vusumuzi Mtamtabikwa was elected to Ward 5 Norton Town Council, for MDC-Alliance, with 536 votes.
==Service / Career==
==Service / Career==
2018 – elected to Ward 5 Norton Town Council with 536 votes, beating Norest Chikamba of Zanu-PF with 334 votes, Pikirai
2018 – elected to Ward 5 [[Norton Town Council]] with 536 votes, beating [[Norest Chikamba]] of Zanu-PF with 334 votes, [[Pikirai ]], independent with 102 votes, [[John Mutobaya]], independent with 43 votes, [[Loveness Kunaka]], independent with 21 votes and [[Musaope K Mtamba]] of ZIPP with 12 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>
==Events==
==Events==
In July 2018, Reign Vusumuzi Mtamtabikwa was elected to Ward 5 Norton Town Council, for MDC-Alliance, with 536 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 5 Norton Town Council with 536 votes, beating Norest Chikamba of Zanu-PF with 334 votes, Pikirai Choranganwa, independent with 102 votes, John Mutobaya, independent with 43 votes, Loveness Kunaka, independent with 21 votes and Musaope K Mtamba of ZIPP with 12 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
