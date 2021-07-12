|description= Reinhard Fabisch was a German national who was coach for the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team, the Warriors, between 1992 and 1995. He was famous for building a successful team that became to be known as the "Dream Team".

Background

Reinhard Fabisch was born on August 19, 1950 in Swerte, West Germany. Fabisch, easily the most celebrated coach of Zimbabwe’s national side, he was in charge of the Warriors between 1992 and 1995. His ‘Dream Team’ galvanised the patriotic fervour of a nation, although success eluded him. His team included Zimbabwe greats like Bruce Grobbelaar, Peter Ndlovu, Ephraim Chawanda, Francis Shonhayi, Benjamin Nkonjera, Adam Ndlovu, Rahman Gumbo, John Phiri, Paul Gundani, Agent Sawu, Alexander Maseko and Henry McKop. He was the kind of a manager who would always stick by his players. A very active man on the sidelines, Reinhard Fabisch made every fan believe in the team. Fabisch, who played for Borussia Dortmund from 1969-71, had extensive experience in coaching African countries having handled Zimbabwe (1992-95) and Kenya (1987, 1997 and 2001-02), and Benin from 2007 to 2008.[1]

Reinhard as a player signed for Borussia Dortmund in Germany between 1969 and 1971 although he did not play for the senior team.

Coaching career

Fabisch had three stints as coach of the Kenya national football team. In 1987, he managed Harambee Stars to the runners up position against Egypt at the Fourth All-Africa Games,[2], in 1997 he took charge during the qualification tournament for the 1998 World Cup. He was signed to replace Christian Chukwu in 2001, and during the CECAFA Cup he led Kenya to the finals, eventually losing to Ethiopia. He has previously managed the national team of Zimbabwe between 1992-1995, as well as Emirates Club in the UAE between 2005-2007. As manager of the Benin national football team from 2007-2008 he was embroiled in a controversy over match-fixing, after claiming he was asked to fix a result. He missed chances to qualify for major tournaments with Zimbabwe several times including the nil-all draw World Cup qualifying match against Egypt where the match was playing in France after some disturbances in Egypt.

Coaching Career in South Africa

Mamelodi Sundowns in 1996

Scandal

Fabisch was embroiled in a controversy over match fixing whilst coaching Benin when he claimed he was asked to fix a result.[3]

Death

Reinhard Fabisch died of cancer in Germany on 12 July 2008

