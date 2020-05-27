Difference between revisions of "Reiss Nelson"
|
m
|
m
|Line 3:
|Line 3:
| name = Reiss Nelson<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
| name = Reiss Nelson<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
| honorific_suffix =
| honorific_suffix =
|−
| image = <!-- filename only, i.e. without "File:" (or "Image:") prefix or enclosing [[brackets]] -->
|+
| image = <!-- filename only, i.e. without "File:" (or "Image:") prefix or enclosing [[brackets]] -->
| image_size = 250px
| image_size = 250px
| alt = Khama Reiss Nelson, England FA Football League
| alt = Khama Reiss Nelson, England FA Football League
|Line 10:
|Line 10:
| native_name_lang =
| native_name_lang =
| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->
| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->
|−
| birth_date = {{birth date and age|1999|12|
|+
| birth_date = {{birth date and age|1999|12|}}
| birth_place = London
| birth_place = London
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
Latest revision as of 17:01, 27 May 2020
|Reiss Nelson
Reiss Nelson
|Born
|December 10, 1999
London
|Residence
|London
|Occupation
|
|Employer
|Arsenal FC (Gunners)
|Home town
|London
Reiss Luke Nelson (born 10 December 1999) is an English professional footballer who plays as a forward for Premier League club Arsenal.
Nelson was born on 10 December 1999 in Elephant and Castle, London to a Zimbabwean father and English mother. He grew up in the city's Aylesbury Estate attended the London Nautical School. He became friends with fellow aspiring footballer Jadon Sancho, who lived nearby, after they played together in youth tournaments.
Nelson joined the Arsenal academy when he was nine years old and made a great impression on youth coaches, subsequently being regularly moved up to squads above his age group. He played 35 games for the Arsenal youth teams, including nine games in the U-21 team, in the 2016–17 campaign. Following several impressive performances in the youth teams, he signed his first professional contract with Arsenal on 10 December 2016, his 17th birthday. Arsène Wenger included Nelson in the squad for 2017–18 pre-season tour.